Trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: what is known about the sentence?

Has said Amber Heard the truth or has been “playing a role” as the attorney for Johnny Depp? Did the actor really assault and rape her wife, as she maintains, or was it the actress who abused her husband, as he claims?

The two versions of this same story are opposite. Although some recordings leave Depp Already heard in a bad place, neither the two testimonies nor the evidence are conclusive. Now, the trial is over and ready for sentencing, and it is the jury who has the last word.

the judgment of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard is ready for sentencing. After the seven members of the popular jury met for the first time on Friday, May 27, they will meet again this Tuesday.

When will the sentence between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard come out?

The truth is that at the moment, no one knows exactly how long it will take to reach the final verdict.

The jury will distribute 100 wristbands daily to give public access to the reading of the ruling to those who first come to ask for them.

In the last days of the trial, the queues have been massive and people have even spent the night camping at the jury gates. The objective? secure a place in one of the most mediatic trials that are remembered in the United States in recent years.

Although there have been cross accusations of all kinds during the trial, it is not a criminal case because there are no complaints of mistreatment, assault or rape. On the contrary, it is a case of defamation.

What is the decision to be made by the members of the jury?

According to a jury form to which the The Country Newspaper, the members should not decide who is guilty and who is innocent. This is because it is not a crime and therefore the words “guilty” or “innocent” do not appear.

However, the members of the jury face a difficult decision: to decide if there has really been defamation by the actor or actress.

In this way, two possibilities can be given: that they sentence that heard defamed Depp or that they sentence depp for defame a heard. In each case there are two decisive squares. These are those that set the amount of compensation for damages, with two sections: the so-called compensatory damages and punitive damages, compensation and punishment. This will decide who has won the trial.

The initial demand

Johnny Depp claims 50 million dollars (approximately 47 million euros) of compensation due to an article published by his ex-wife in 2018 in The Washington Post. Although the article does not directly mention Depp, He considers that it was obvious to everyone who he was referring to and that his statements have sunk his career.

Consequently, Amber Heard counterattacked and filed a counterclaim to the lawsuit, claiming $100 million. However, the actress’s lawyer has clarified that she does not aspire to that figure and that they set it only “to send a message” after Johnny Depp I would have claimed 50 million.

Truly, heard does not sue Depp by his words but by those of adam waldmanwho was his lawyer, since he considers that he pronounced them on behalf of the actor.

Also, Waldman declared in a British media outlet that the accusations of mistreatment of heard they were a bummer.

Lawyers for each party

During the conclusions sessions, the lawyers of Johnny Depp asked the jury to decide on the credibility of both actors. They called for an overall analysis to conclude that Heard was “the real abuser who had played the part of her life” by lying about the abuse.

For their part, the lawyers heard they appealed to the freedom of expression enshrined in the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

His argument was that, even in the event that the jury considered that the story of sexual assault, rape and physical abuse was not real, psychological or financial abuse would suffice to declare the winner. heard for “their right to freedom of expression”

Can the sentence be appealed?

As reported by the The Country Newspaper, the sentence is appealable. There are even lawyers who point out that the declarations of Fairfax was not so obvious and that whoever loses will be able to appeal the ruling to improve their position or even try to annul the trial.