Tom Hanks as Geppetto in the first trailer for the film

Although we had already had some advances, this Tuesday the first trailer for the new live-action film by Pinocchio. which is starring Tom Hankswho embodies Geppetto.

Several years ago we learned that Disney was going to work on a new production for bring back the famous wooden boy to the big screen. But in live action format.

Since the official announcement, several details emerged, such as the first official image of the tape and the cast that will participate. which has several major players in the film industry.

Although the trailer is not very long and does not show much of the iconic puppet played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, we can see other key characters such as Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo).

However, who stands out the most in the Pinocchio trailer is Geppetto, played by Tom Hanks and who appears finishing building the doll and making the wish that will make it come to life.

Later on, we also see several interspersed scenes of Jiminy Cricket and some of the adventures to be lived along the new tape.

However, the final touch is the appearance of the Blue fairy. who makes it come true wish of the popular carpenter.

The live-action Pinocchio movie will be released on September 8 through the Disney Plus streaming platform. And in addition to the aforementioned actors, the cast will include Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans, and Keegan-Michael Key.

It should be noted that this new version of the classic will feature the direction of the legendary Robert Zemeckis.

Check out the video of the first trailer below Pinocchiothe new Disney live-action: