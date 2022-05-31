Tom Hanks Addresses His Less Kind Role in ‘Elvis’

The biopic about Elvis signed by Baz Luhrmann has dazzled the press at the Cannes Film Festival. A tape that keeping in mind the fashion around to the musical biographies of the artists, will be positioned for sure as one of the flagship works for the awards season. The star is undoubtedly Austin Butler, who plays the King of Rock, but this story takes into account the figure of his representative, colonel tom parker. Played by Tom Hanks, the role has not been without controversy as many media have pointed out the marked accent that the actor from The green Mile has given to a character born in the Netherlands. It has also drawn attention how little or nothing we are used to seeing Hanks in an almost antagonistic position.

The Oscar winner wanted to talk about Parker in an interview for Variety, explaining his take on Parker’s controversial past: “Regarding his background, I don’t think anyone knew about the Colonel’s background. There are some extraordinary, sensational and melodramatic stories about why and how he left Holland”. Hanks nuanced the need that we have all had at some point to flee from our past. “I’d like to think, if he was running from an aspect of his past and running away from his small town, who among us wouldn’t jump at the chance to do that?”he reflected for the medium.

According to the official synopsis, Elvis centers its story around Presley and Parker’s complex relationship over more than 20 years, from the singer’s rise to stardom that made him a true myth and a revolution of the cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in the United States.

Tom Hanks continued talking about the contradictions of Parker himself, without a doubt, one of the darkest characters in his career: “Was he a cheap thief playing fast and loose? Yes, when it comes down to it, but I sorted it all out to everyone’s satisfaction. He was a man who brought joy to everything he did, along with a bit of theft.” The Elvis cast also includes Kelvin Harrison Jr, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Dacre Montgomery and Chaydon Jay who plays the younger version of the protagonist. Elvis It will hit Spanish cinemas on June 24.