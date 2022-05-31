Tom Cruise will return to Cannes 30 years later with Top Gun: Maverick

MADRID, 15 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

After several delays, the latest caused by the coronavirus pandemic, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ the long-awaited sequel starring Tom Cruise you will see the light in Cannes Film Festivalwhich celebrates its 75th anniversary this year and will take place from May 17 to 28.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the screening of the film in Cannes will not mean the world premiere of the film, since the official premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is planned to be held San Diego, where the first film was set and will take place before the screening on the Croisette. The film’s theatrical release date is set for the end of May.

This will be the first time in 30 years that a Cruise film has been screened at Cannes, following his presence with ‘A very distant horizon’a film directed by Ron Howard in which he starred alongside Nicole Kidmanwith which he visited the festival in 1992. Cruise’s return to the aviation saga takes over from ‘Fast and Furious 9’the blockbuster that was screened at the last edition of the French festival.

Joseph Kosinski (‘Oblivion’, ‘TRON: Legacy’) directs ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ whose cast completes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who returns as Iceman.