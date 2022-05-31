Tom Cruise, protagonist of Top Gun, would be in a couple with a companion of Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise throughout his career he has shown that he is synonymous with exclusive success. His films have been among the highest grossing Hollywood since they have been seen by millions of people around the world. This year will be very important for the acclaimed actor as he presented two films that will undoubtedly set box office records.

Tom Cruise with Hayley Atwell during the filming of Mission: Impossible 7.

We are talking about the second part of “Top Gun: Maverick” which premiered last week Mission Impossible 7 which will have its premiere next year. This will be the penultimate film in this great spy saga. Speaking of this film, according to a note published on the portal “The Sun”, Tom Cruise and co-star in Mission Impossible 7, Hayley AtwellThey would be together again.

A couple of years ago, when they were filming the seventh part of this long-awaited film, a rumor was leaked that mentioned that both actors were having an affair. This relationship, according to the aforementioned portal, ended in September of last year. Yet again, these big screen artists would be together. This rumor gained great force when Atwell attended the UK premiere of the new film from Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick.

Hayley Atwell at the UK Premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

So much Tom Cruise What Hayley Atwell No statements have been made about it, but a source close to the actress told The Sun that: “She is there purely to support him. It’s a big step for them.”. The truth is that if this love materializes, they will become one of the most acclaimed couples in the film industry.