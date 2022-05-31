Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer had an emotional reunion

Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer share one of the most emotional scenes in Top Gun: Maverick and its director reveals details of that moment.

Attention SPOILERS. It has already been released Top Gun: Maverick in theaters and is impressing all viewers with its realistic action scenes. But it also has funny, romantic and emotional moments. Where precisely the meeting of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer What Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell Y Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky.

In the original film, the characters of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer they had an intense relationship, as they went from rivalry to mutual admiration. So over the years, though Maverick has continued to be a pilot who gets into trouble, his friend Iceman He has taken care of him, since he has been climbing to the highest positions in the United States Army.

At his lowest point during the film, Iceman gives good advice to Maverick, but we can verify that his health is not good. Something that coincides with the real life of the actor. Now the director Joseph Kosinsk wanted to remember the emotional moment that was experienced on the set when Tom Cruise Y Val Kilmer They got together.

“It was incredible to see them both play, two actors of that caliber, playing their most iconic roles, reunited on screen for the first time since Top Gun. Obviously, in a very emotional scene and a very emotional day. They both showed their great spirits. They have a lot of respect for each other, as actors, but yeah, it was a very memorable emotional day and the thing that excites me the most is that people see Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, two actors at the peak of their career, just doing An incredibly emotional scene.”

Top Gun: Maverick is being an incredible success and it is highly recommended to see it on the biggest screen possible.