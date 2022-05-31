Toluca denounces theft of uniforms; in networks they offer sale of supposed t-shirts

Los Diablos denounced the theft of official products, shirts and uniforms for upcoming tournaments; in social networks they already offer the supposed t-shirts

Toluca denounced that the uniforms for the 2022 – 2023 season they were stolen, so they ask for help from the company that manufactures them and from their fans, to denounce any sale of them.

“By this means we inform you that unfortunately the merchandise and the uniforms of the Toluca F.C.for the next sports season 2022 – 2023, they could not be delivered in a timely manner, since the container of the logistics operator that transported them was stolen, “the scarlet club reported in a statement.

The Red Devils ask for the collaboration of their fans, and people close to the club, to report if they see items from the stolen container for sale through unofficial channels, and thus speed up the recovery of the items. stolen sporting goods.

“We kindly request that if you see the products for sale in the Toluca F.C. in unauthorized or official channels, report them, since they do not have authorization to market them, ”the statement reads.

In social network profiles assumptions are offered Red Devils uniforms for the 2022-2023 season, at a price of between 650 pesos and 750 pesos, with deliveries to any part of the country, where they publish photographs of the clothing for the next tournaments.

In social networks they offer the supposed Toluca shirts for next season, almost immediately after the theft of sports clothing.

In the t-shirts offered on social networks, the code shown in the photos was verified and does not match the garment advertised.

The Toluca club reported the theft of their clothing. Facebook

The Toluca debuts at the beginning of July, in the 2022 – 2023 season, but they do not guarantee that the products will be available by that date. uniforms and items that will be used in the next tournament, so its fans are asked for patience.

“We know that the next season of the Toluca F.C. it’s exciting and our fans will want to support and represent the team in the new kit; however, due to these unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances, our ability to supply and make available to you merchandise and uniforms for the 2022 – 2023 sports season, it will suffer a delay.

Toluca paid the fine for being in the last positions of the previous tournament in the quotient table, in addition to the fact that for the next one he is putting together a squad capable of competing for the Apertura 2022 title, but his fans will not be able to count on the new team shirt scarlet.