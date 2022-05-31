Tlaxcala. IMSS-Wellness health personnel are basified

Blanca Valdez

The first 300 health workers of Tlaxcalaamong them, medical and nursing staff in the IMSS-Wellness program, they received their job base as part of the commitments of the federal government in the process of transforming the health system in the country.

During a ceremony held at the Tlaxcala Convention Center, which was attended by Governor Lorraine Cuellar Cisnerosand the general director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoe Robledo10 places were symbolically delivered to health personnel of the entity.

​Zoé Robledo pointed out that a commitment is fulfilled with this union to provide job stability and guarantee the right to health for people without social securityand added: “today is a historic day, because achieving this has been the product of many days of work.”

Testimonials from Leticia Ortega Sanchezgeneral nurse, and doctor Jose Rigoberto Romero Arroyonon-family doctor, who joined the IMSS-Wellness program.

Also present were doctors Rigoberto Zamudio Meneses, state Secretary of Health, and Manuel Cervantes Ocampo, head of the Coordination of First Level Units of the IMSS.

EHR

