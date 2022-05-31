three of his most underrated films as a director that you can find streaming

Today is the birthday of Clint Eastwood, and that is almost like saying that cinema is celebrating its birthday with capital letters. This famous figure has reached 92 springs and is still there, at the foot of the canyon to continue delivering movies. She has had better and worse, yes. But she’s also had some great ones that haven’t been discussed as much.

Almost all of us are clear about some of his great films as a director. Some, like the three we are choosing today, are not as quickly mentioned as ‘Unforgiven’, ‘Mystic River’ or ‘Gran Torino’, even though they are several of the best examples of his cinema at different stages of his career. So to celebrate Eastwood, we’re also celebrating these underrated gems.

‘White Hunter, Black Heart’ (‘White Hunter, Black Heart’, 1990)





Director: Clint Eastwood. Distribution: Clint Eastwood, Jeff Fahey, George Dzundza, Alun Armstrong, Marisa Berenson.

One of the least discussed aspects of Eastwood’s cinema, especially as a director, is his interest in demystifying his own figure and also his cinema. Or even the entire cinema itself. That’s why ‘White Hunter, Black Heart’ is so interesting, where in addition to directing he embodies a version of the famous John Huston on his trip to prepare the shooting of ‘the queen of africa‘.

Pretending to find locations for the exteriors of his film, the director played by Eastwood soon reveals that his real purpose is not to shoot but to hunt an elephant, creating a logical conflict with the film crew. This willingness to embody such a morally complex character is fascinating, especially for how it serves to portray an obsession that, in many ways, is futile.

‘A perfect world’ (‘A Perfect World’, 1993)





Director: Clint Eastwood. Distribution: Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, Laura Dern, TJ Lowther, Keith Szarabajka.

After having touched the glory with ‘Unforgiven’, Eastwood returned with another interesting deconstruction of the outlaw and the traditional hero of the western, but transported several years forward in an exquisite road melodrama with Kevin Costner taking the lead. At first it might seem like a minor move, but Eastwood made a beautiful movie here.

Because ‘A Perfect World’ can be enjoyed as just another 90s adult movie, and it would be an excellent one in that sense. But it’s his gaze and his beautiful attention to detail that allows all the nuances of this complex relationship between a child hostage and his kidnapper to flourish. Camouflaged as a crime and chase movie, but full of heart and thoughtful intelligence.

Sulli (2016)





Director: Clint Eastwood. Distribution: Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney, Anna Gunn, Autumn Reeser.

The recent stage of Eastwood’s cinema has been characterized by increasing austerity, as well as a obsession with american heroes who are questioned. A stage that has given more shadows than lights, but from time to time an impressive claw resurfaces that leaves a moving film, as in the case of ‘Sully’.

Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger represents the pinnacle of this class of questionable heroes, whose exploits end up being scrutinized by cynical and authoritarian representatives of institutions. Regardless of whether or not you align yourself with a clearly libertarian position, ‘Sully’ shines when it comes to presenting the psychological conflict of its protagonist, leading himself to question his great heroic deed was really the best option. The re-enactment of the plane crash is one of the most spectacular moments Eastwood has given in quite some time.

