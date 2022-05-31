‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: The translation error of the trailer that changes the meaning completely – CINEMABLEND

The new installment of the God of thunder opens on July 8. One of the most important dates for Marvel fans of the year.

Thor: Love and Thunder introduces Christian Bale to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, and, in addition to posing a new threat to the galaxy, we are going to have to tune up our ears to understand him well. At least, Twitter’s automatic translator has not been able to understand what the interpreter was saying in the trailer for Taika Waititi’s film and has completely changed its meaning.

At one point in the trailer published just a week ago, Gorr appears and says very determined: “This is my oath. All gods will die”. However, if you pay attention to the Twitter subtitles, the phrase is very different: “Oh god we’re going to die”.

The social network has quickly been filled with jokes and memes about this moment. In fact, Taika Waititi himself, director of the film, shared it on his profile. “If robots plan to take over the world they will have to learn different accents. Nice try, Twitter tech.” says the filmmaker before opening an endless thread with other machine translation errors, although none as striking as this one.

The official presentation of Bale as Gorr in the trailer for the film has not gone unnoticed. Many comments on Twitter speak of the fear that the characterization of the character gives and, almost unanimously, praise the signing. Since it was announced that the actor of American Psycho was going to be in the movie has been welcomed with open arms and we’ll soon find out what he brings to the sprawling Marvel universe. The bar is high.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is one of the most important events of the year for Marvel fans. The fourth installment of the God of Thunder presents us with Chris Hemsworth going through a rough patch. After the depression caused by the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Odin’s son has to get back in shape to retrieve his Mjölnir. It seems like an easy task, but his biggest problem is Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Her ex-partner returns to action as the bearer of the famous hammer.

When the villainous Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, appears on the scene, Thor and Jane will forget their differences to confront him. They won’t be alone, as Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif are also out there.. Thor: Love and Thunder It hits theaters on July 8.

