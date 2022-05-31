This movie is climbing the Netflix Top 10 and it’s really good

Yes, there’s now a highly acclaimed movie on Netflix’s most-watched list, alongside the usual mix of rom-coms, comedies, and dark action flicks.

Netflix’s Top 10 is a veritable cluster of mediocre movies. In fact, many of them we had never even heard of before Netflix’s algorithm brought them to the attention of the entertainment-hungry masses. Now it’s almost a cliche to say that the streaming service’s top-rated movies “are not popular with critics,” which is a more diplomatic way of saying “they suck and you won’t remember a thing about them 10 minutes after they end.”

Sometimes this content isn’t even particularly popular with the people who rack up all those hours of viewing. The film starring Rebel Wilson, the year of my graduation, in which “a grown woman posing as a high school girl, but not in a gross way”, has been viewed by millions of people and for millions of hours. But apparently most people who saw her were like, “Well, she was good; I didn’t hate her. Now let’s go get some tacos.” Reflecting this, the audience rating for the film is 53% on Rotten Tomatoes; though the critics’ rating is 27%.

So imagine my surprise to find that Netflix’s UK Top 10 currently includes a movie that I really think is good and even won Academy Awards. Pretty shocking, right?

THE INFILTRATORS

The movie in question is Martin Scorsese’s The Departed, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and ‘Marky’ Mark Wahlberg.

The Departed occupies a slightly odd place on Scorsese’s resume. It’s a very entertaining movie, based on the Hong Kong action movie, Hellish Matters. It’s a film that most Scorsese fans like very much, but I wouldn’t consider this work to be at its highest echelon.

That said, it is also a film with which he finally won the Oscar for best director; prior to this it was cruelly scorned for several far better films, most notably Goodfellas and Raging Bull. The 2006 film also won best picture and two more Oscars for best editing and best adapted screenplay.

While it may not be an all-time classic, The Departed is a tense and exciting undercover cop movie that pits DiCaprio against mob boss Jack Nicholson and the crooked cops who are supposed to be on his side. .

Nicholson’s performance couldn’t be described as his best work ever, but overall it’s a masterfully put together piece of work and Scorsese directs the film with his customary poise. All of his trademarks are present, from the morally compromised characters to the extreme violence and swearing.

The Departed is about as far away as you can get from The Year I Graduated. It is very entertaining throughout, but the laughs and antics are few. Well, I haven’t seen The Year I Promised yet, but I’m assuming these movies are nothing alike, unless in her movie, Rebel Wilson is repeatedly betrayed and a bloodbath of profanity ensues, with catastrophic consequences.

I have no idea how this movie suddenly rose up the rankings to number 5 in the UK Netflix top 10. But it’s a pleasant and unusual surprise to say, “That movie that’s suddenly mysteriously in the top 10 on Netflix? I wholeheartedly recommend it.”

Tomorrow it will probably be replaced by a movie called something like “Oops, I Pooped My Pants” starring Katherine Heigel, so let’s enjoy it while it lasts.

Note: This article is taken from the English edition of T3 Magazine and in Mexico you can enjoy The Departed at hbo max.