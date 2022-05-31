This is what Tom Cruise paid the US Navy to use the fighters of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

ANDIt is well known to any movie lover who Tom Cruise he is one of the actors most involved in the projects he embarks on. The performer is used to doing most of his action scenes and likes to test his limits. Now, at 59 years old, he has once again put himself in the shoes of Maverick and his involvement in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is beyond any doubt, especially after knowing the astronomical figure that Cruise paid to the United States Navy to use the fighters in the movie

During the filming of the film, sequel to the 1986 classic, the team wanted to test a real fighter and have the same feeling as a real pilot. To fulfill the wish, Tom Cruise paid the United States Navy a whopping $11,374 for each hour of use of F/A-18 Super Hornet fightersbuilt by Boeing.

The Navy Clause

The Navy, yes, put an indispensable condition on both Cruise and the rest of the cast. No one could touch the controls of fighter planes. Although the actor wanted his companions to be able to fly, they all rode in the back and experienced some of the effects of a flight firsthand: the G-force or vibrations that are produced on board.

During the film, the cast simulated that they were in fighters and the result on a visual level is being highly praised by critics. In Spain, in its first weekend at the box office, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ collected more than 1.5 million euros. In the United States alone, it added 124 million dollars, numbers that make Maverick’s new adventure as the best premiere of a Tom Cruise film in his entire career.