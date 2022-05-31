This is the life of Amber Heard, sued by Johnny Depp

What did the lawyers say during the last day of arguments? 1:05

(CNN Spanish) — Internet mentions of Amber Heard have multiplied in recent weeks as part of the defamation trial that confronts her with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. What has been her trajectory? We review here the life of the protagonist of “Aquaman”, mother of a girl and human rights activist who turns 36 this Friday.

Heard is originally from Austin, Texas, where she was born on April 22, 1986. At the age of 17, according to an IMDb review, she dropped out of school and traveled to New York to start a modeling career. She eventually moved on to Los Angeles to get into the world of acting.

His father is a commercial contractor, while his mother was an Internet researcher. Heard has a sister who is also an actress: Whitney Heard.

His career in film and TV

The actress is known for her roles in such films as “Aquaman”, “The Rum Diary” (where she met Depp), “Drive Angry” and “3 Days to Kill”.

His first film role dates back to 2004, according to IMDb, when he appeared in the movie “Friday Night Lights.” She also participated in episodes of television series such as “Californication” and “Criminal Minds”, among others.

In total, she has participated in more than 40 film and television productions, and has sometimes worked as a producer.

One of the upcoming films in which he stars is the sequel to “Aquaman”, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, where he shares the screen with Nicole Kidman and Jason Momoa. Its premiere is scheduled for March 2023 in the United States, according to IMDb.

Over the years, Heard has appeared in numerous ‘sexiest women’ rankings.

human rights activist

Heard is also known for her role as a human rights activist. She is involved with organizations such as Amnesty International and The Art of Elysium, an organization with more than 20 years of experience that supports communities in need through art programs.

In 2018, the actress traveled to Jordan to visit Syrian refugees together with the Syrian American Medical Society and said then that her encounter with them and the volunteers left an “indelible mark” on her, according to the AP agency at the time.

Amber Heard, mother “on her own terms”

The actress has a daughter, Oonagh Paige, who recently turned one year old. When she announced the baby’s birth, she Heard said that she had decided years before that she wanted to have a child and to do so on her “own terms.”

In the publication that he then shared with his millions of followers on Instagram, he said that his hope was that society would one day normalize the desire to “not want a ring to have a crib.” At the time, she was in a relationship with filmmaker Bianca Butti.

Venturing into motherhood in her own way gave her a new appreciation for “how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she reflected at the time.

The girl’s middle name, Paige, appears to be a tribute to the actress’ mother who died in 2020.

In December 2010, Heard spoke openly about her sexuality at the anniversary celebration of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. She also told the website afterellen.com, according to the IMDb review, that for several years her partner had been photographer Tasya van Ree.

The turbulent relationship between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Heard and Depp met in 2009 during the filming of “The Rum Diary” and six years later, in 2015, they married. The couple quickly became involved in a conflictive separation marked by crossed complaints.

In 2016, Heard obtained a restraining order against Depp. In the complaint filed to obtain the order, Heard alleged that Depp had been abusive and referred to his drug use.

Some time later, both announced that they had agreed to divorce. However, that was not the end of the story. In 2018, Heard published an opinion piece in Washington Post about sexual violence. “I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women speaking out,” she wrote at the time. “Friends and advisers told me that she would not work as an actress again, that she would be blacklisted. A movie I participated in gave another actress my role,” she said.

The article did not specifically name Depp. However, a year later he sued her for US$50 million defamation alleging that she “clearly dealt with (and was consistently characterized as such by other media outlets) the alleged victimization of Mrs. Heard after she publicly accused her ex-husband, Johnny Depp (Mr. Depp), of domestic abuse in 2016” and that had affected him.

The trial for this cause began last week.

In late 2021, a British court ruled against Depp in a libel suit he filed against News Group Newspapers and Dan Wootton, the executive editor of The Sun newspaper, for an article that claimed he was an abusive husband.

As part of that trial, Heard testified in the London Courts of Justice in July 2020 that Depp had threatened “many times” to kill her.