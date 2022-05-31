This is how the live action of Pinocchio with Tom Hanks and Cynthia Erivo looks

We hope you like the story of the puppet who wanted to be a real boy, because this year we will see two adaptations and one of them is the live action of Pinocchio, from Disney.

The studio already loved the idea of ​​taking their animated classics to make new versions in real action, because just as we have seen the adaptations of Beauty and the Beast, mulan either Aladdinnow comes the turn of the character originally created by Italian Carlo Collodi.

We tell you everything about this new version.

Pooh leaves the honey to go for blood?! This is ‘Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey’

What is it about Pinocchio?

Although the Disney animated film (which came out in 1940) is a very loose adaptation of the source material, the story pretty much follows. to the carpenter Geppettowho makes all kinds of wooden objects and his most recent creation is a child’s puppet. It comes to life, but it is still made of wood, so he dreams of becoming a real boy.

Although there is magic in this story, the way to fulfill that dream is not so simple, because Pinocchio must learn about honesty and other human values.

The cast of the live action of Pinocchio

This remake is directed by Robert Zemeckiswho is most famous for the trilogy of Return to the future and by forest gump. However, in his filmography there are also films like Contact Y revelations.

The renowned actor will meet with Zemeckis after having worked on Forrest Gump, Castaway Y The polar Express. Here he will give life to Pinocchio’s “Daddy”Geppetto, a kind gentleman who creates this wooden puppet.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt – Jiminy Cricket

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will give voice to this cricket that acts as Pinocchio’s conscience, because he will try to take him along the path of good in the face of all the adversities that come their way.

Look:Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig and Ryan Gosling, what we know about the movie ‘Barbie’

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth – Pinocchio

The role leading role falls on this young actor who appeared in the Netflix horror series The Haunting of Bly Manoralthough he also participated in the Disney tape Flora and Ulysses.

Cynthia Erivo – the Blue Fairy

Although she is best known for her work in theater, Cynthia Erivo is a great actress who can now add to her filmography being the Blue Fairy, who is the one who brings Pinocchio to life.

Luke Evans – the coachman

Luke Evans already played the antagonist in Beauty and the Beast when giving life to Gastón and it seems that Disney insists on seeing him as the villain, because in the live action of Pinocchio he will give life to the Sinister coachman.

In the animated film, this character convinces the protagonist and other children to go to the island of gamesbut later they realize that he intends to exploit them labor by transforming them into donkeys.

Keegan-Michael Key – Honest John

The actor has gained fame for comedies like Parks and Recreationand this time we will see him lend his voice to give life to Honest John, another of the antagonists that Pinocchio meets.

He is a trickster fox who is in charge, along with his companion the cat Gideon, of leading Pinocchio astray and only seeks to take advantage of him.

Lorraine Bracco – Sofia the Seagull

Although she is most famous for playing psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi in sopranos, now we will listen to the actress as a seagull. But beware, this character is new to being created specifically for this adaptation.

When and where does it premiere?

The film will be available from September 8 and, unlike other studio productions, the live action of Pinocchio It will be an exclusive premiere of Disney+as happened with the prequel cruel.

If you haven’t seen the animated classic or don’t even remember it anymore, you can also search for it on the platform.

What if the elements had life? This will be ‘Elemental’, the new Pixar film

The other version of Pinocchio what will we have this 2022

As we mentioned at the beginning, this year you will see much of this Carlo Collodi story from the perspective of William of the Bull. The Mexican director will bring out his own adaptation in the form of stop motion animated musical

In this note we tell you everything about that movie that will arrive on Netflix at the end of the year.