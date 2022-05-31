They question the naturalness of Sofía Vergara’s body for shocking photos in a bathing suit

The Barranquillera Sofía Vergara is undoubtedly one of the most desired women of the international and national show business. The Colombian since she rose to fame has unleashed a wave of comments for her beauty and her Latin features that have made her an icon for the community of Spanish-speakers residing in the United States. Precisely, taking advantage of her social networks, Vergara surprised her fans with sensual photos that reveal her body in a sensual bathing suit.

Can read: James Rodríguez and Daniela Ospina pose together again after a time apart

Vergara shared three photos of herself posing in the sun wearing nothing but a brown and black leopard print swimsuit. The Colombian, exposed her attributes and curves, letting the imagination of Internet users fly, who did not hesitate to react to the photos with compliments and comments extolling the beauty of the Barranquilla. Among the comments you can read: “Divine”, “I love you”, “You always look spectacular”, “incredibly beautiful”, to name a few examples.

However, there were also those who question the naturalness of the Colombian and affirm that the figure she has is the result of medical processes and not of her genetic traits. “It can’t be real”, “Surely the photos have photoshop”, among others.

It should be noted that, during her professional career, Vergara has stood out for making Latin culture known and now she is embarking on a new project for Netflix that narrates the life of the famous Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, known by nicknames that include the Black Widow and the Godmother of Cocaine due to his lucrative career in drug trafficking.

Also read: Jessi Uribe said goodbye to her honeymoon in a big nose thong