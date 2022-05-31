These five Hollywood actors have refused to kiss

05.31.2022 1:48 p.m.

Actors and actresses They are characterized by having the gift of being able to interpret any situation and role that is put before them. However, there are many names of extras who have refused to shoot certain scenes throughout their lives, many times for modesty and others for religious convictions or personal.

And it is that there are several interpreters who have decided to hide their most sensitive and intimate side in front of the camera and kiss other partners or co-stars. Among them, names such as Denzel Washington, who, in 1993, refused to kiss the very Julia Roberts.

lack of chemistry

Apparently, the Oscar-winning actor did not want to offend some movie lovers, who had expressed their disagreement that interracial relationship had a place on the big screen. The kiss in question was part of a scene from the film The Pelican Report. Denzel did the same with the actress mimi rogers in behind the law.

Who also refused to kiss his partner was Lindsay Lohan. The actress decided to do without her approach with charlie sheen in scary Movie 5in 2012. To carry out the film, a double of the New Yorker was used.

moral reasons

Candace Cameron she doesn’t feel comfortable in scenes where she has to kiss someone. Apparently, her rejection of romantic passages grows over the years. Specific, “as you get older” as she herself has explained on more than one occasion. However, more extreme is the case of her brother.

Kirk has discarded all the kissing scenes, influenced by his convictions religious and about loyalty, unless they are with his wife Chelsea Noble. Along the same lines, there is also the positioning of Neal McDonough. The actor has assured that he will never star in a romantic scene for I respect his wife and children.