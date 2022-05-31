These are the most expensive series on streaming platforms

Bloomberg Line — The consumption of audiovisual content has changed and subscription streaming platforms are now the ones who rule through their expensive productions that attract more and more audiences.

During 2021, for example, spending on content creation reached $220 billion, led by on-demand platforms, According to the firm Ampere Analysis, a figure that could reach US$230,000 million in 2022.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is one of the platforms that allocates the largest budget to new content, with approximately US$17,000 million a year. For their part, Apple TV + (AAPL), Disney + (DIS), HBO Max, Peacock and Paramount +, contributed to spending on productions with about US $ 8,000 million last year, according to the study.

These amounts are reflected in productions that are now being highly demanded within the platforms and that, in turn, listed as the most expensive series:

Production Ranking

The list of the most expensive series heads it HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’, which in its seven seasons and 73 chapters reached an estimated US $ 700 millionbeing an audience phenomenon.

But when talking about a single season, the most expensive series will be ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, that will be launched by Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) in September of this year and that, according to Varietyhad a total cost of US$465 million, that is, about US$58 million per episode.

Also added to the list Apple TV +’s ‘The Morning Show’, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, and whose 20 chapters cost US $ 300 million.

The fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’, recently released on Netflix, is still on the list. In total, this new installment reached US$270 million, one of the highest amounts for a single season of a series released on subscription services, with at least $30 million per episode.

HBO Max also hosts two other series that are among the most expensive in the world of streaming. ‘The Pacific’ and ‘The House of the Dragon’ had an investment of US$200 million each for their production, according to Variety.

Finally, the list includes the fourth season of ‘The Crown’ delivered by Netflix and ‘The Mandalorian’, produced by Disneywith an expense for its realization of US$130 million and US$100 million, respectively.