These are the mistakes of Jurassic Park that Spielberg does not want you to know, but that paleontologists have revealed

Since its first installment, “jurassic-park” revolutionized the way in which the dinosaurshaving a moving image of all kinds of sauropsids, beyond the illustrations of monographs or history books, fascinated an entire generation and also catapulted its creator, steven spielberg as one of the best special effects directors. However, behind the heel of success, there is a shadow that haunts him to this day, the truth of paleontologists who have glimpsed the errors that make this film what it is, a fiction film.

“Daily Mail” published some of the historical failures and inaccuracies committed in the saga, released in 1993, and now premieres his most recent film “Jurassic World”.

One of them is that velociraptors were unable to open doors, starting with the fact that these did not exist in the Cretaceous (more than 70 million years ago). However, the paleontologist and dinosauriologist Jack Horner, who advised Spielberg, in the first installment of the film, argued that there is not enough dead evidence to contradict this aptitude and, instead, it is well demonstrated that this type of dromaeosaurid theropod dinosaurs were very intelligent and could develop unexpected abilities.

Another specialist, James Kirkland pointed out another of the film’s mistakes and one of the biggest; Not all dinosaurs are leathery, which is the term used to describe dinosaurs with tough, scaly skin, but unlike how it is depicted in the movie, there are others that had soft skin and others that had feathers. Choosing to give this appearance to all the dinosaurs in the saga reinforces the misconception that they are a scaly species.

Colin Trevorrow, the current director of the film, decided not to vindicate Spielberg’s mistakes and said that he preferred to leave the dinosaurs with birds out of the plot, with the justification that it is only a fictional film that can take various licenses, such as the to exclude. The filmmaker posted on his Twitter account that there would be no feathers in Jurassic World 4, removing all hope from fans of the saga and lovers of the Mesozoic.

It is not the first time that Trevorrow has justified production omissions under the same argument, because when asked about the “intelligent dinosaur” that he includes in Jurassic World, he said that what happens to that species during the film is much more feasible than what is narrated in other films.

Another of the film’s inconsistencies has to do with the survival methodology that you could resort to if you encountered a Tyrannosaurus rex, because in one of the most famous scenes of the first film, Alan Grant, alias “Doctor Dinosaur”, rescues a little girl from being discovered by the T-rex by explaining that if she doesn’t move there will be no way she will be attacked, because according to the arguments of the saga, if a dinosaur has not seen a human being before, it doesn’t have to what to recognize it, a theory with which paleontology does not agree.

The filmmaker also exaggerated the dimensions of the dinosaurs that terrified you the first time you saw the film. For example, a velociraptor is the size of a dog. The same goes for mosasaurus and tylosaurus, species that over-maximised.

