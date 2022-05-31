These are the 4 possible resolutions of the trial – El Financiero

This Tuesday the jury that listened for weeks to the testimonies of Amber Heard and Johnny Deppas well as specialists in psychology and witnesses such as members of security, representatives and even the doorman of the place where the ex-partner lived, meet again after the final statements of the defense to reach a unanimous verdict on the mediatic case.

the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean sued his ex-wife for defamation after in 2018 he published an article in which he defined himself as victim of domestic violence. While Depp maintains that she never hit a woman and that her words harmed her career, the actress assures that she was assaulted, in addition to the fact that Depp created a smear campaign against her that she ended because of her. ‘cutout’ of her in Aquaman 2.

The 4 possible scenarios

According to consultant David Banks, there would be the possibility of different resolutions according to the decision that is made, which is planned to be announced this week. In an interview with Mirrorassured that the judges could give victory to someone, although it could also not be so.

If Johnny Depp wins the trial

The actor sued Heard for an amount of 50 million dollars so – in case the judges give him the reason – he would have to receive that amount. this scenario would compromise the actress, who assures she did not falsify or edit any of her tests, who probably would not have the amount. “Negotiations about how the money will be paid out over time, filing for bankruptcy” are some of Banks’ solutions.

If Amber Heard wins the trial

If the actress is favored by the judges, she could receive up to 100 million dollarswhich is the sum by which countersued Depp. This would be his second victory after he came as a witness in 2020 to the legal confrontation between his ex and the newspaper The Sunwhich the actor lost.

A victory without money involved

A further, though less likely, possibility is that although a winner is declared, no damages are awarded or reduced. “I could, while still deciding on a victor, decide not award damages to any of them. As far as the damages they award, it’s in their hands,” Banks said.

Mistrial

If the judges could not reach an agreement, the trial could be declared null. In all cases both actors could appeal the verdict, but they should provide new evidence that benefits them.