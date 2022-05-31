These 7 games leave Xbox Game Pass today definitively

While we are a few hours away from the announcement of the games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass this coming June, we must also pay attention to those that must make room for the new ones to take their place. The change of month not only brings news, it also brings losses. We had already reported them as we found out, but it is worth reminding you of the titles that leave the service, because they will do so today.

With May 31 as the limit, games like Resident Evil 7 will leave the service (with the consequent sorrow of many users who have not been able to complete it), in addition to other interesting ones such as Farming Simulator 19, whose entry led to a revolution of farmers. We must also warn you that in these last hours, you can enjoy a discount of at least 20% on all these titles for being Xbox Game Pass, so that they can be yours forever.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass today