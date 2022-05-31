their collaboration is confirmed and these are the details

Olivia Rodrigo and Danna Paola could be preparing a musical collaboration. On May 27, a song performed by both artists was added to ‘ASCAP’ or The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. In this way, this detail would have confirmed that the artists will unite their voices in the same song.

Six months ago, the paths of both artists joined for the first time, after Olivia Rodrigo participated in one of the ‘Girl Power Talks’ on Danna Paola’s YouTube channel. A talk in which the artists chatted in a relaxed way about their careers and female empowerment in music.

At that time, rumors began to emerge about a possible collaboration. Y half a year later, these rumors could have been confirmed after the song that was added to ‘ASCAP’ came out. just a few days ago.

The ‘ASCAP’ confirmed last Friday the collaboration between Danna Paola and Olivia Rodrigo. It all started when the page recorded a new ballad-style single performed entirely in English in which the American artist and the Mexican artist will participate.

On the other hand, the website also reveals that it is a song that has been composed by Olivia Rodrigo herself and produced by Troy Laureta, one of Ariana Grande’s producers on ‘My Everything’. In this way, it would be Danna Paola’s first collaboration with an American artist.

It should be remembered that the ‘ASCAP’ or the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers is an organization where the artists of the United States register their songs before they see the light and protect their copyright. Nevertheless, when registering them there are always leaks, in this way, the collaboration of the artists would have been confirmed.