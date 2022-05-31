The way Johnny Depp is getting rich despite the controversy with Amber Heard











The trial (pitched battle) between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has become, for better or worse, one of the events of the decade (yes, of the decade). There was no memory of such a mediatic trial since the one in OJ Simpson in the mid-90s and, as on that occasion, people, public opinion, is divided between those who support one side and those who support the other, as if it were a football match. And all this while waiting for a resolution that could unleash a new world war (now, really).

However, today we are going to focus on something else: How has all this affected these two celebrities financially?. And we know that Depp has lost many papers as a result of the accusations of his ex-partner. Amber, for her part and although to a lesser extent, has also seen how his work is harmed.

a high price

Although today we are going to talk about the ‘lesser known’ facet of the actor and that, at this moment, is the one that is bringing him the most economic benefits: that of his perfumes. And it is that, let us remember, Depp is the face of his perfume line for Dior, ‘Sauvages’launched in 2015 and that, since then, has been an absolute success in sales.

Here the detail is that, while the majority of companies, brands and producers that worked with the actor terminated their services when all this controversy ‘exploded’, the French fashion and perfumery company continued to bet on him. This, as you can already imagine, did not leave everyone indifferent.

eau de plemique

Here we could discuss the ethics behind this, but when we see the profits that the company obtains with this product, it comes to mind that, perhaps, good intentions and trust towards the actor they were not the only engines of that movement.

And it is that, according to data from the magazine marie claireand disseminated by the user of Twitter John PomplianoDior sold 1 bottle of Sauvage perfume every 3 seconds. A bottle worth, on average, about 160 dollars all over the world. And this is a real barbarity.

Despite most labels dropping Johnny Depp, @Dior decided to stick with him. why? They sell a bottle of his fragrance ‘Sauvage’ every 3 seconds. At $160 a bottle, that’s over $4.5 million a day in sales 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CWzPMUlDpW — John Pompliano (@JohnPompliano) May 24, 2022

Making calculations (approximate, of course), Dior he pockets about 4.5 million dollars a day only with the sale of this product. And these are only data from January 2022, so we must remember that this perfume It has been on the market for 7 years. Seen like this, it is quite profitable to be on Depp’s side whatever you do.

The 100 year war

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp They have been submerged in court for years and, in 2020, they already saw each other in a trial that came out in favor of the actress. Depp’s career, which was already very touched, was seen ccompletely sunk from that moment. But, looking at these figures, we understand where he has been receiving income from all this time despite the fact that, obviously, the exact figure is unknown that the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ takes away from the sale of these perfumes. But considering its cache, one would expect that the commission will not be small.

And that Dior He has not had it ‘easy’ to keep Depp as a brand image since, there were many people who put formal complaints against advertising in the street with the face of an alleged abuser.

Of course, it seems clear that Dior does not intend to give his arm to twist and, without going any further, the brand’s campaign last year featured Depp for the ad “Conversations with Craftsmen: Game of Notes”in which the actor appears having a conversation about fragrances with François Demachy, the French brand’s perfume designer.

Here is the trailer for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’:

To you, what did you think of all this? What do you think of Dior keeping Depp as a brand image?

If you liked this article, remember that below you can enjoy others that, almost certainly, will be equally entertaining for you… or so we hope, because the truth is that we have made them with great care.

Source: What to see.