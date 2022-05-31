The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard hides an error without turning back

After six weeks starring in the most mediatic trial of recent times, Johnny Depp (58) and Amber Heard (36) await a sentence. The seven members of the popular jury (two women and five men) met last Friday after the final arguments, but did not reach a unanimous verdict. No one knows how long they may take to do it, after all they need to come to a joint conclusion: if there was defamation by the actress in her article published in 2018 in Washington Post or not. But, without a doubt, it could be today, Tuesday, May 31, or any of the next few days.

Throughout the entire process, both actors made us witness to a toxic relationship plagued by opposing versions, including mutual accusations of abuse and violence. Each exposed having been the victim of the other’s defamation, suffering professional setbacks and harming their careers. However, come what may I think this trial has made a huge mistake.

Actor Johnny Depp gestures to onlookers in court after closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. (Photo by Steve Helber/POOL/AFP) ( Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It is not necessary to be following the case to the letter to know that the expectation to know the sentence is maximum. The networks have been commenting on the trial for a month and a half, while the specialized media turn to follow their long (sometimes very boring) days in search of the latest news. Without going any further, the FairFax court would have decided to distribute 100 bracelets every day to the first in line to give access to the reading of the ruling. According to The countrythe queues are huge with campers at the doors of the enclosure.

However, whoever wins, there will be no turning back. Although we are facing a civil confrontation in legal terms without criminal penalties or anything like that, both face a long-term sentence that goes beyond the millions of dollars that the loser has to pay (Depp sued for $50 million, while Heard countersued that doubled the amount.) I speak of the memory of the world. And it is that in this process we have seen them airing details of a toxic and dark relationship, where they would have coexisted with alleged physical and verbal fights, degradation, jealousy, intimate past traumas, alleged sexual abuse, destruction of homes and endless drugs and alcohol. We saw them themselves telling it, but we also heard them in audios that did not leave anyone well stopped.

And this only happened because Judge Penney Azcarate agreed to have the trial televised before the trial began. Heard didn’t want it to air, and her lawyers tried to stop it, citing media interest from anti-Amber campaigns. However, Depp’s defense accepted the televising, citing that if the actress had already allegedly ruined her ex-husband’s reputation in the press, then the trial should not be hidden. In the end, given the attention and requests from the media that the court was receiving, the judge weighed the chaos that could arise outside the rooms with journalists crowded trying to get the latest news and decided to accept the broadcast.

Through two cameras positioned inside the room we could see Depp greeting his fans daily, laughing at some funny statements, not looking at Amber Heard during his testimony but having a good relationship with his lawyers, especially with Camille Vásquez. With live television, the door was opened to public speculation, to the free will of comments and opinions. If to comment, even mocking videos and rumors emerged that spoke of courtship between the lawyer and the actor. Close attention was paid to the confrontation between the lawyer and Amber Heard during cross-examination, taking sides as if it were a football game. And only because the world had constant access to everything that happened in the room. There was also room for parody and jokes made by fans of Johnny Depp who have Amber Heard stuck between eyebrows.

For example, to give you an idea, the YouTube channel Law & Order, which broadcast the entire process each day, accumulated up to 1,247,163 viewers during the live broadcast of the first day of Depp’s testimony.

However, with this daily broadcast the world had access to the intimacy of an obviously toxic relationship between two Hollywood actors. Actors who accuse each other of defamation but who, to get to the sentence, have aired all kinds of extreme stories, snatching them from the stellar, untouchable and superficial focus of Hollywood that once shone on them.

Actress Amber Heard speaks with her legal team, which includes Elaine Bredehoft, left, and Benjamin Rottenborn, right, in the Fairfax County Circuit Courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia on May 27, 2022. (Photo by Steve Helber/POOL/AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Whoever wins wins, victory seems just as dark, because the world had access to all of history. And between Depp fan favoritism and the media circus, it ended up frivolizing about abuses of gender violence, about the signs of a toxic relationship and even making fun of a woman who claims to be a victim. The fact of televising the trial ended up stripping them of the last star rags they had left, undressing their most vulnerable, dark and intimate facets before the whole world. And that world used them as a method of distraction and entertainment tool on duty.

Now, with daily television and media coverage caused, the trial will remain in the memory of the world. Those stories of abuse and violence will remain in the air with all the details that they captured themselves, and not based on “what the press says.” And for that, no matter what happens, there is no turning back for either of them.

