the top releases of the week

With one foot in the summer and already thinking about the holidays, the plan to stay at home enjoying a movie or a series, or escape from the heat in an air-conditioned movie theater watching some of the the most anticipated releases of the year it is most tempting.

And as content there is a lot and we don’t want you to waste even a second of your time deciding what to watch, we tell you five recent releases both on platforms and in the cinema, so you can enjoy movies and series that are hitting it right now.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

It is common knowledge that Ewan McGregor is and will be one of our young loves. The Scotsman played Obi-Wan Kenobi in Episodes I, II and III of the saga starwars and more than 20 years after its first appearance in she, returns to the role that gave him fame. In the Disney + miniseries the life of the Jedi is explored and the first chapters can already be seen.

You may watch it on Disney+

Top Gun: Maverick

Everyone, absolutely everyone talks about movie that Tom Cruise has marked. It is ambitious without being arrogant, nostalgic without being ancient and it has an epic that makes your hair stand on end, as well as some action scenes in which good old Tom plays the guy again. A sequel to the film that elevated the actor which has been modernized and adapted to become the definitive blockbuster and breaking box office records .

You can see it in the cinema.

Matrix Resurrections

There are sequels that are perfect even without the first film and others that are a tribute to a pop culture and science fiction reference as it was. Matrix. A film that revolutionized genres and that more than 20 years later, he returned with a sequel that became one of the most anticipated of the year . Now it has come to HBO Max after his passing through theaters, and the closure of Keanu Reeves at absolute cyberpunk he’s hitting it on the platform.

You may watch it on HBO Max

stranger things

If in the cinema there is talk of top gun, in the seriéfilo world everyone talks about the fourth season of one of our favorite series. If you haven’t seen it yet, keep in mind that you will be a plague of society because is the most mainstream what we will talk about today. The Netflix series is on track for its end and has just premiered the first part of its fourth season .

You may watch it on Netflix.

Venicephrenia

You like the horror genre you like , Alex de la Iglesia’s latest film With Ingrid García-Jonsson and Silvia Alonso as protagonists (among others), it is a safe bet. And the best thing is that she hides a social critique of junk tourism that makes us think

You may watch it on prime video

