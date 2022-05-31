The three highest earning pets on TikTok

According to the “All About Cats” page, the three top-earning pets on TikTok are ThatLittlePuff, Jiffpom, and chipmunksoftiktok.

Perhaps for many people this list may not seem relevant, but beyond being unusual or strange, it is a fact that social networks have become a new job for many.

The term “Petinfluencers” refers to those pets that are currently all stars of the Internet, thus generating millions of dollars daily.

The creation of content by pet owners has allowed users around the world to follow each post.

These pets are a reference on TikTok given the material that these people share. Therefore, on many occasions they advertise, promote articles or other types of objects aimed at animals, thus generating large incomes.

The most popular pet accounts on the TikTok platform

The list of the three richest pets on TikTok published by the All About Cats page indicates that, in first place, there is a gray cat, who is found with the username: @ThatLittlePuff

This feline generates around 26 thousand 400 dollars for each publication.

“This account grew out of pandemic boredom, an attempt to create whimsically entertaining content where their cats are portrayed as chefs and sometimes do DIY tricks,” All About Cats describes.

In second place is @Jiffpom, this German Dwarf Spitz breed puppy earns approximately $20,600 per post.

“This pup is a huge celebrity and not just on TikTok, he holds two Guinness World Records for speed and is featured in Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ music video. The focus of this TikTok account is solely on the little Pomeranian, often showing him in cute outfits. Oh, and he just has his own day in Los Angeles: August 20th is JiffPom Day,” the page explains.

In third place is a group of squirrels who own the username @chipmunksoftiktok.

The average of what the account generates is approximately 13 thousand 300 dollars.

“The following account is really great: the owner makes videos of the squirrel village he created, which is inhabited by 25 squirrels, Dinky, Squishy, ​​Mooshy and SpongeBob, just to name a few. Videos of him often feature one of the chipmunks attempting to cram an insane amount of hazelnuts into his cheeks, such cute and wholesome content,” All About Cats reported.

Main news source: El Heraldo





