the telenovelas of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva and their work experience as a couple

Cuauhtémoc mayor’s van rams a motorcyclist and his companion

On May 27 around 3:29 p.m., a truck with identifiers for the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office in Mexico City, which was apparently speeding, hit a motorcyclist and his companion as they were driving through the streets of the neighborhood. Felipe Pescador, from the same demarcation. In a video captured by a security camera, it can be seen that on FC Hidalgo street the vehicles were circulating, although it is not possible to see if the traffic light is green; then from Aluminum Street a white truck appears that honks and crosses, an instant later, it hits a motorcyclist. After the crash, the motorcycle crew were thrown, one of them crawled towards where his partner was, but ended up lying on the pavement. After the accident several people ran towards the men to help them. The driver got out of the truck and walked towards the injured, stood next to him for a few seconds and then walked in another direction, but one of the bystanders went after him and turned him back. Finally, the person who was co-pilot of the Mayor’s vehicle also got out, but only in order to check her condition. Until now, the authorities of the mayor’s office have not commented on the incident and the state of health of the motorcyclists is not known. Days before, on May 13, at this same intersection of FC Hidalgo and Aluminum, a similar mishap had occurred, only that on that occasion it was two motorcyclists who crashed when crossing said roads. Local media reported that a man and a woman were injured after the impact.