the singer’s first words about his son

A photo of a foot, a quotation mark, the announcement of the name with a lot of meaning in bajan. None of that. Since when TMZ launched the bomb of the birth of the first child of Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky now a couple of weeks ago, the two new parents have entrenched themselves behind a silence that has done nothing but fuel the collective curiosity about baby Fenty. From the singer for now no sign of smoke, but A $ AP Rocky thought about their story, the child and the idea of ​​paternity of him.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Interviewed by DazedHarlem rapper born Rakim Athelaston Mayers spoke about the values ​​he intends to raise his children with (the interview came out on May 30 but was done earlier, when Rihanna was pregnant ed). “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, whatever happens. I love watching cartoons, ”the rapper said with a quote Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig And Baby Shark among his favorites. “I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a great child with great parents.” So, A $ AP speaks in the plural, so the idea is to have more children always with the certainty of following the mantra “cool child with cool parents”.

A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna on stage at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles Jason LaVerisGetty Images

“Diversity and versatility are important and will be integrated part of my family,” continued A $ AP who in the same chat talks about the relationship with Rihanna, her longtime friend (Riri is the protagonist of the video of Fashion Killa, one of the most famous songs of the NYC rapper directed by the late Virgil Abloh released in 2013), girlfriend of two and mother of her first child for a few days. A “fairytale with a street twist”, as the 33-year-old defines it, a street tale that has to do with destiny and the “stars that have aligned” when one has entered the orbit of the other almost ten years does.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky on the red carpet of the 2021 Met Gala Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

A connection that the couple also finds in style (did you say Met Gala 2021?). “I think it’s natural. We happen to be comfortable together naturally,” said the rapper, “sometimes we match a t-shirt or just wear the same clothes. If I buy a t-shirt she likes, I expect her to steal it from me. but then I’ll take it back. ” Thanks to her, he rediscovered her Caribbean roots (“It was one of the most surreal experiences of my life,” she said thinking about the trip to Barbados) and the desire to start a family. With the approval of the cosmos.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The short haircuts of the fashion shows READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io