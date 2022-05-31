the possible ones pointed out by America to release quotas for foreigners

After the Torneo Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, the attention of the first division is captured by Futbol de Estufa. In this plane, as usually happens, the Eagles of America are shown as one of the leading teams, since several names have already been heard that could arrive in Coapa to reinforce the cast commanded by Fernando Ortiz.

In this regard, at least two of the footballers who paraded through the catwalk of rumors, are foreigners. One is Colombian Julián Quiñones from Atlas FC and the other is Argentinian Gustavo Del Prete from Estudiantes de la Plata. But the truth is, Once again, the roster of the Nido’s main men’s team is overwhelmed with foreigners.

Therefore, some will have to leave to leave their place for the incorporation that the high command of the Águilas del América intends to carry out.. By the way, the journalist from the newspaper RÉCORD Víctor Díaz, reported on his Twitter account, three possible candidates to leave the Tanoneta to vacate the places for those targeted to land in the summer pass book.

They would be: the Guarani defender Bruno Valdez, the Spanish defender Jorge Meré and the Uruguayan striker Federico Viñas. It is worth remembering that currently, the azulcrema team has ten foreigners, so an exit will be necessary for each intention of arrival of a incorporation of the same condition.

The 10 foreigners of the America squad

Up to now, Fernando Ortiz’s Águilas del América have 10 foreign players on their squad. They are: the Uruguayans Sebastián Cáceres and Federico Viñas, the Colombians Roger Martínez and Juan Otero, the Paraguayans Bruno Valdez and Richard Sánchez, the Spaniards Jorge Meré and Álvaro Fidalgo, the Peruvian Pedro Aquino and the Chilean Diego Valdes.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!