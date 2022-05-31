The new Games With Gold for June 2022 are filtered through the Microsoft Store

Arrived at the end of this month of May, for the moment, Microsoft still does not announce the new Games With Gold of June 2022 and the new Xbox Game Pass games for June. As you already know, regarding the titles that will arrive at the subscription service, from the SomosXbox newsroom we already anticipated a few days ago, offering you a list with the games that are already confirmed. But in the case of the new games with Gold, while we wait for an imminent reveal, it seems that they would have been leaked by the Microsoft Store itself.

On this occasion, it was the Microsoft Store itself that would have revealed the new Games With Gold for June 2022 ahead of time. This news was discovered by Microsoft itself. Idle Sloth, a well-known Twitter user associated with the brand. If this leak proves to be true, the first Games With Gold would be Aven Colony and Super Meat Boywhich apparently appear to be available for download.

Ave Colony

Build a new home for humanity with Aven Colony. Discover Aven Prime, an alien planet of deserts, tundras and jungles light years from Earth. Aven Colony puts you in charge of humanity’s first extrasolar settlement, where you build and expand your small colonies into huge, sprawling cities while meeting the challenges of settling in a new world.

Super Meat Boy

Super Meat Boy is a tough-as-nails platformer where you play as an animated cube of meat who’s trying to save his girlfriend (who just happens to be made of bandages) from an evil fetus in a jar wearing a tuxedo. Our meaty hero will jump off walls, over seas of buzz saws, through crumbling caves and puddles of old needles.