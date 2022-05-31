The moment in which Angelina Jolie flees to shelter while the anti-aircraft sirens sound in Ukraine

The dramatic moment when Angelina Jolie flees to a bunker in the middle of an air raid during her visit to Lviv

Movie star Angelina Jolie experienced a dramatic moment during a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, when she had to be moved to safety amid fears of an imminent rocket attack.

The actress was filmed while walking briskly with an entourage as an air raid siren sounded.

The actress herself took some time to greet the camera and said “I am good” when asked.

The actress was filmed walking briskly with an entourage as an air raid siren sounded.

The actress herself took time to greet the camera, saying “I’m fine” when asked. (Lviv.Media via REUTERS)

Jolie, envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, visited by surprise this Saturday Lviv (Lviv), in western Ukraine, where she was seen talking to several displaced people.

“For us, this visit was a surprise”wrote the governor of the region, Maxim Kozytskyon Telegram, where she also shared photos and videos of the actress playing with children and with the volunteers.

During the visit, Jolie met volunteers who work with the displaced and injured children.

According to Kozytsky, Jolie also met with evacuees arriving at the Lviv central railway station.as well as with Ukrainian volunteers who provided medical help and advice to new arrivals.

During the visit to the station, Jolie met volunteers who work with the displaced, who told him that each of the psychiatrists on duty spoke to about 15 people a day. Many of those at the station are children ages two to 10, according to volunteers.

“They must be in shock… I know how trauma affects children, I know someone shows them how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how healing it is for them”he said in response.

He also visited the children injured during the bombing of the Kramatorsk station in hospital. (this) on April 8, attributed to Russia, and which left more than 50 civilians dead, according to the governor.

Angeline Jolie spoke to Ukrainians who had to flee combat zones and with the volunteers who provide psychological help at the Lviv station.

Lviv has been under attack by the Russian army in recent weeks and, earlier this month, a missile attack on the city left at least seven dead.

(AP Photo/VEduard Tomilchenko)

American actress and UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie poses for a photo with children, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine, on April 30, 2022. Lviv Regional State Administration Press Service /Distributed via REUTERS

Jolie met with volunteers (Ukrzaliznytsia/Handout via REUTERS)

The regional governor of Lviv said that Jolie also spoke with lChildren receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the missile attack on the Kramatorsk train station in early April.

The attack in the eastern Ukrainian city appeared to deliberately target a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee an impending Russian offensive. killing at least 52 and wounding dozens more.

“I was very moved by the (children’s) stories,” Kozytsky wrote. “One girl was even able to privately tell Ms. Jolie about a dream she had had.”

He said Jolie also visited a boarding school, talked to students and took photos with them, adding that “He promised he would come back.”

So far, the conflict has forced 5.4 million Ukrainians to leave their country and more than 7.7 million fled are internally displacedaccording to a UN estimate.

Keep reading:

Zelensky confirmed the evacuation of 100 civilians from the Mariupol plant: “They are already heading to the controlled area in Zaporizhzhia”

Spain sent Ukraine 200 tons of weapons and ammunition