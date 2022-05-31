The message from Julián Quiñones that excites America with his signing

The fans of América want to see Julián Quiñones dressed in azulcrema for the Apertura 2022 and the striker has already taken the first step.

After not having won the title in the Clausura 2022, America It has already launched the planning of what will be the Opening 2022, where after announcing the calendar, the board has already got to work to reinforce the squad and one of the footballers that the fans most yearn for is Julian Quinonesfrom Atlas.

During the morning of this Monday, Telemundo reported that the Eagles are interested in the 25-year-old Colombian striker, although for this they will have to negotiate with the Tigre boards, since his loan with the Foxes ends next June.

For now it is unknown if Julián is part of Miguel Herrera’s plans, but what is almost a fact is that the South American will not continue with the two-time champions of Liga MX, since during the celebrations of these days the Colombian gave a message that sounded like a farewell and that obviously excited Americanism.

“Thank you for everything you appreciated with my family, I felt good, I will always be grateful to you. I love you so much“Julián Quiñones expressed to the little more than 5,000 fans who gathered at the Glorieta Niños Héroes, in Guadalajara.

for now america has not formalized his possible interest, since Gustavo del Prete is also in the folder, with whom they already have an agreement but still need to negotiate with his club. It will be in the next few days when we will see official information about what may be the new Azulcremas striker.

