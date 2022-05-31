The meetings of Santi Balmes and Jarvis Cocker, Britney and The Weeknd…

We share a new edition of our “10 Photos That” section with some of the photos that have most amused or surprised us on social networks.

The meeting of the month

Imagine you get on the train and your seatmate is none other than Jarvis Cocker from Pulp. He has happened to Santi Balmes from Love of Lesbian. Two “indie” stars (in all the absurdity of the word) united by chance.

Britney is up to something

These days, The Weeknd is working on his series ‘The Idol’ alongside ‘Euphoria’ director Sam Levinson. For whatever reason, Britney Spears has met both of them in Los Angeles. Is it true the rumor that placed Britney in this project?

Britney Spears met with The Weeknd and ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson today. pic.twitter.com/VAneW5bZHn — PopBase (@PopBase) May 25, 2022

Nacho Vegas doll

The Nacho Vegas tour continues, of which JENESAISPOP is a half collaborator. Curiously, among the items that can be bought at the concerts as merchandising, there is a Vegas doll that supposedly includes a song called ‘Pamphlet-bomb’.

Madonna banned

Madonna loves Instagram, but the love relationship is not reciprocal. In fact, Instagram has recently banned Madonna from broadcasting live videos from her account, as this video shows in which Madonna and her team try to start a “live” but can’t. Madonna notes that “I’ve never worn more clothes in my life”, and she is “speechless”.

Azealia buys a house

Recently, Adele uploaded a photo of her with her partner in front of the new house they have bought. Now it is Azealia Banks who does the same. The rapper announces that she has bought her “dream house” from her, and happily poses in front of her.

When The Last Neighbor was just Gerard

Searching in the trunk of memories, Gerard Alegre Dòria has found photos from his youth, when the El Último Vecino project was far in the future. The year is 2001 and, if we’re not mistaken, the singer is about 14 or 15 years old, since the author of ‘I swear and promise’ today is 35 according to a recent interview.

HAIM with a fan

The HAIM sisters are on tour presenting ‘Women in Music Pt. III’ and are now in Canada. In Toronto, a fan has been lucky enough to meet them and has said that he has “met the Beatles.” Of course, that fan is Drake. How lucky!

two icons

Another one who is on tour is Rufus Wainwright. The crooner has just performed in Iceland and there he has met another well-liked artist in these parts, John Grant, who lives in Reykjavík. Both have risen together on the stage of Harpa (where Björk played recently) to make a special performance.

Two generations of Swedish pop

These days the premiere of ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ concert has taken place in London. Although the members of ABBA do not perform live, as their “abbatares” do, they did attend the presentation, as did the Swedish Zara Larsson. Here, the “poster girl” poses next to Agnetha, and she tells us that her mother is also called that.

Cristina Quesada celebrates her land

This May 30th, the Day of the Canary Islands was celebrated, and the singer Cristina Quesada (Elefant) celebrated it by donning a traditional dress. Quesada was born on the island of Fuerteventura, from which she claims her “mojo picón”.