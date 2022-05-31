‘The Little Things’ with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek steals the box office

The Little Things, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, topped the US box office this weekend, opening with $4.8 million from 2,171 theaters.

The film, directed by John Lee Hancock, premiered simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming platform, where it will be available exclusively for subscribers for a month.

This is one of 17 Warner Bros. films to be released in theaters and on the company’s digital streaming service at the same time.

In normal, pre-pandemic times, those box office numbers would spell disaster. But today, in reality, those numbers represent one of the strongest opening weekends of the Covid era.

HBO Max did not report how many viewers chose to stream The Little Things, however, Warner Bros. and its parent, WarnerMedia, said the film was a huge hit on the platform.

“We are absolutely delighted with the performance of the film on HBO Max; It immediately shot to number one, where it currently remains,” said Andy Forssell, executive vice president and general manager of HBO Max.

“Following the huge success of 1984’s Wonder Woman, The Little Things showcases our audience’s insatiable appetite for high-quality feature films.”

The film, which also stars Jared Leto, centers on two police officers trying to catch a serial killer.

Overseas, where HBO Max isn’t yet available, The Little Things grossed an estimated $2.8 million in 18 countries, according to Variety.