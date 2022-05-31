‘The Kardashians’ Episode 5: ‘Who is Kim K?’ Shows Kim Kardashian getting ready for the Baby Bar

by Hulu The Kardashians returns this week with episode 5, “Who’s Kim K?” Fans watch as Kim prepares to take the baby bar. She is so serious about it that she has banished her enjoyment from her life until she officially passes the test. Kendall Jenner embarks on her health journey with none other than Haley Bieber, and everyone else gets busy around Scott Disick and no longer invites him to family events. Let’s go to this.

Kim anxiously prepares for her latest bar exam attempt. in “Who’s Kim K?” | Photo courtesy of Hulu

The fourth time is Kim Kardashian’s charm in ‘Who is Kim K?’

When we meet up with the Kardashians in Episode 5, Kim prepares for the baby bar exam. She also happens to be her on her birthday, but the baby bar comes before her. She tells the producers: “Today I am 41 and the only thing I have in mind is to take the baby bar, and it will arrive any moment. This is my last chance to take this test, and if I don’t pass it, my entire law school trip is over ”.

She explains that before taking the test last year, she celebrated her birthday with a trip and made it a priority. This time she just wants to focus on the exam and nothing else. That means no parties, no human interaction, nothing. Obviously, no one tells Kris Jenner no, so she shows up with a whole group of people, giant balloons, and Kim’s favorite food.

Kendall Jenner’s encounter with coronavirus (COVID-19) has left her with some persistent symptoms

In The Kardashians Episode 1, “Burn Them All to the Fucking Ground,” we learned that Kendall was recently diagnosed with the coronavirus. She appeared in the following episodes and in “Who’s Kim K?” she explains that although she didn’t feel that bad when she got the virus, her recovery was tough. That’s why she and Haley Bieber spend a day getting IVs in Miami.

“I’ve been a hypochondriac all my life. Literally, for as long as I can remember, I’ve been a hypochondriac. So, I’m obsessed with health right now. It’s my number one priority, I’d say. To the point that I’m eating myself alive thinking about my health, ”Kendall tells the cameras.

Kendall explains her concerns about her higher cortisone levels. Haley Bieber talks about her plans to get NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), so she never gets old. Just a typical girlish day for the average person.

Scott Disick is upset that he is no longer invited to family functions now that he is no longer part of the family in “Who’s Kim K?”

When a couple divorces, most people withdraw into their own separate groups of friends. However, Scott believes that because Kris once told him that she thought of him as her son related to her blood, she is invited to every familiar function with them until the end of time. When Kris invites him to lunch outside Maria’s Italian Kitchen for her birthday, Scott’s sixth sense tells him there’s a Kardashian party in the works and he’s not invited. (He’s right, even though Kris desperately tries to skate on the subject.)

Kris gets sick and talks to Kourtney about inviting him to the birthday dinner. Kourtney obviously agrees because she gives her a chance to show Scott how now she and Travis are in love with her. Later, Scott calls Kendall for not inviting him to her birthday party. Basically, the whole “Who is Kim K?” it’s just that Scott is mad that he wasn’t invited to random birthday parties.

As Kendall leaves angry, the credits roll. Will Scott and his former family work things out? Tune in next week to find out in our weekly roundup of The Kardashians.

