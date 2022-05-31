‘The Kardashians’ Episode 5: ‘Who is Kim K?’ Shows Kim Kardashian getting ready for the Baby Bar

by Hulu The Kardashians returns this week with episode 5, “Who’s Kim K?” Fans watch as Kim prepares to take the baby bar. She is so serious about it that she has banished her enjoyment from her life until she officially passes the test. Kendall Jenner embarks on her health journey with none other than Haley Bieber, and everyone else gets busy around Scott Disick and no longer invites him to family events. Let’s go to this.

[Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Kardashians Episode 5 “Who is Kim K?”]

