The incredible cast of “Everything everywhere at the same time”: a celebration of genre cinema

Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), who struggles to keep her business afloat, check her taxes on Deirdre Beaubeirdra (Jamie Lee Curtis), a ruthless auditor, and maintain good relationships with those she loves. Along the way, Evelyn will discover that she has the power to travel through multiple universes, which leads her on an exotic, fun and thoughtful adventure within the amazing and mysterious multiverse in which we live and don’t know it.



Everything everywhere at the same (Everything Everywhere All at Once) is one of the films of the year. He created an instant furor around him with his light-hearted euphoria and ambitious playful spirit. Funny, overwhelming, likeable and full of ideas, the film bases much of its success on the faces that appear in it. Many times the casting of a film makes the difference between something good and something unique. The faces of the actors are not only the role they perform for a movie, but the meaning they carry on their shoulders throughout their filmography.

The story is that of an Eastern woman, Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), who struggles to keep the family laundry afloat in America while dealing with a marital crisis, her daughter’s rejection and her father’s contempt. The most realistic drama possible until, at the moment of total crisis facing an unsolvable arrears with taxes, Evelyn receives unexpected news. Her husband tells her of the existence of parallel worlds, alternative lives in which she had a different fate than her present ungrateful one. It is the kickoff of a giant fantasy directed by Daniel Kuwan Y Daniel Scheinert.

The protagonist of the film is one of the most famous oriental actresses in the world, Michelle Yeoh. This actress born in 1962 was Miss Malaysia in 1983 and she immediately started a career as an actress in action and martial arts cinema in Hong Kong, where she shared the bill with the top stars of that cinematography. lawless woman (1985) and the heroic trio (1993) are two of the action films that made her a star and where she did most of the risk scenes, like her mentor and partner in several films Jackie Chan.

His world fame began when he shone with his participation in The tomorrow Never Die (1997) the film of james-bond made by Pierce Brosnan. In 2000 she was one of the luminaries of The tiger and the dragonthe movie of ang lee that brought oriental cinema closer to Hollywood, breaking box office records and obtaining all kinds of awards. After that, Yeoh, already an institution in his country and the world, continued filming in the East and West. His fame never waned and his roles in blockbuster movies like crazy millionaires (2018) and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (2021) brought her to this new leading role that undoubtedly confirms her once again as the great actress that she is. Only she could go from the role of a woman of everyday dramas to a crazed heroine of an action-fantasy comedy. It was definitely her role for her.

Waymond Wang, the protagonist’s husband, is played by Ke Huy Quan. Although this actor’s career is brief, he has two jobs that made him one of the most beloved actors of the 1980s. Ke Huy Quan played Short Round, the little boy who accompanied Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) from steven spielberg. But he is also remembered for his role in another eighties classic: the goonies (1985). He then had sporadic roles and seeing him today is as exciting as it is revealing. Anything can happen if Short Round and Date are back on the big screen.

Gong Gong, Evelyn’s father, is played by another legendary figure of Eastern culture in the film industry: james hong. This actor was one of the first oriental faces to be a permanent part of series and movies in the United States. His extensive career began in the 1950’s and he appeared in several Oscar nominated films. Also on television, he made many appearances in practically all the important series for three decades, including several episodes in Kung Fu. But in the eighties he would come across two classics that would definitely mark him. bladerunner (1982) and of course Rescue in Chinatown (1984) a fantasy unleashed from which Everyone everywhere at the same time knows how to take references, starting with Hong himself. For years any animated series or movie with oriental characters has him in the voice cast. His presence spans seventy years of career.

And the icing on the cake, as they say, is none other than a bizarre villain, Deirdre Beaubeirdre, who is none other than Jamie Lee Curtis, a popular actress with absolute validity, but always within the purest genre cinema, in her case horror and comedy. the protagonist of Halloween (1978) and several of its sequels have the presence to balance the screen with the heroes. With makeup and a body different from hers, her grace in this new movie is intact. The papers of her in From beggar to millionaire (1984), Wanda’s entanglements (1988), True Lies (1995) and more recently Between knives and secrets (2019) have always had her as a fantasy film favorite, which is why her role is so valuable here.

There are more familiar faces in the film and the mix of universes allows for all kinds of quotes, connections and tributes, endless surprises that have shocked viewers around the world and put these actors once again in the spotlight. The excess of a feature film that finds a group of actors accustomed to fantasy, as well as the spectators who admire them.

about the premiere of Everything everywhere at the same time, in Argentina it was confirmed for June 9 and in Peru on the 23rd of the same month. In Mexico, Colombia and the rest of Latin America it is announced for June, but without an exact date.

