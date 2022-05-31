The inaugural event of the Authors of Pain promotion is postponed



Wrestling Entertainment Seriesan independent wrestling promotion created by Sunny Dhinsa and Gzim Selmani (Akam and Rezar, The Authors of Pain in WWE), announced today that the company’s inaugural event scheduled for June 4 in Nottingham, England , has been postponed to July 9. These have been the statements of the organizers through an official statement:

“We have all worked extremely hard on this event, however, things have not gone as planned. Originally, the first event was scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates, but due to the sad and unexpected passing of Sheikh Khalifa, we decided to move the event to Nottingham out of respect

It was a big project to move the event to a totally different continent with three weeks’ notice. Unfortunately, with the Queen’s celebrations and the impact it is having on the UK events industry, and with only three weeks to prepare, it has been a impossible task.

We want to apologize to fans for any inconvenience. We’ll make it up to all of you! July 9 with an incredible show! Also, a huge thank you to everyone who has supported WES so far. Since our launch, the response from fans, the media, and our fellow fighters has been truly emotional. Thank you! See you all on July 9!”

In this way, the show, which has names of the stature of Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman), alistair overeem, Lina Fanene (NiaJax), CJ Perry (wool) or killer kross, goes to July 9. The organizers, for their part, have also confirmed that the tickets released for June 4 will also be valid for this new date of the show.



WES Card: Wrestling Entertainment Series UK



WES World Championship

Adam Scherr vs. alistair overeem



WES Women’s World Championship

Lina Fanene vs. CJ Perry



WES World Tag Team Championships

Legion of Pain (Akam and Rezar) vs. Steve Maclin and Wesley Blake

Killer Kross vs. Sun Samurai vs. Jonah



WES World Women’s Tag Team Championships

Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green

Dean Muhtadi vs. golden lynx



Kickoff Show

Mike Bennett vs. Biff Busick

Dirty Dango vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr.

