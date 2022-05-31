The ice age comes to Minecraft with a map, 30 outfits (‘skins’) and more

It hasn’t been long since we announced the arrival of angry Birds to the block game and we already have a new collaboration with another well-known name in pop culture. A DLC with content from The ice Age for Minecraft full of outfits (‘skins’), a map for the main world and a mission inspired by the movies.

After downloading the new DLC from the market on the device where you play and downloading it, you will find a new main world full of scenarios inspired by the five films and the ‘spin-off’ such as the lava waterfall, the skeleton bridge, ice caverns and the mammoth tree. You can take a look at it in the following trailer:

Exploring this new map is a fan delight, but things don’t stop there. While they go through it they can try to fulfill a special mission to find all the acorns like the ones that Scrat likes so much.

Speaking of Scrat, his appearance here is curious considering that Disney and 20th Century Studios lost the rights to that character.

In addition to the main world map, there is also a new pack with 30 outfits (‘skins’) from the Minecraft collaboration with The ice Age. Manny, Diego, Sid, Scrat, Buck Wild and many more. They are sure to find their favorite character among them!

Unlocking that item costs 1340 Minecoins.

Font: game official website