The first preview of “Pinocchio” premiered, with Tom Hanks as Gepetto: watch the video – Tvshow – 05/31/2022

Disney continues on his mission to rescue animated classics through the live action either live actionand this year it will be the turn of one of its best-known characters: Pinocchio.

On September 8, a film with real actors will be released, which will be directed by Robert Zemeckisresponsible, among other successes, for Forrest Gump and the trilogy Return to the future; and will co-star Tom Hanks as Geppetto. The voice of the famous wooden doll will be put by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

This Tuesday, Disney premiered the first preview of the film, a teaser trailer lasting less than two minutes, which works as an initial look.

The trailer offers a glimpse into Gepetto’s lonely world, the animals that make it up, and the moment when Pinocchio, the old man’s wooden doll, magically comes to life.

Pinocchio will premiere exclusively on the Disney+ streaming servicealthough it has not yet been reported if it will have an extra cost, as happened with other company films such as Mulan either Black Widow.

What is known is that Zemeckis’ version of this classic will not be the only one to be seen on streaming soon, since the Oscar-winning Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro also works in one, although in his case for the netflix catalog.

East Pinocchio It will be released in December on the platform, it will be based on the stop motion animation technique and it also presented its preview.

The Adventures of Pinocchio is the original title of the work of Carlo Collodiwhich was published in the late 1880s and became a classic. Disney He premiered his first animation on the character in 1940, and among other adaptations to different formats, the film directed and starred by Roberto Benigni in 2002 stands out.