The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian, North West amazes with her sitting pose and in heels at just 8 years old and criticism rains | People | Entertainment

kim kardashian used to share Photographs in the social networks with her daughter north westand on this occasion she was also seen with her 8-year-old girl at a dinner they had between mother and daughter.

The influencer Y socialiteappeared alongside her firstborn, North, in a restaurantwhile they wore outfits that caught the attention of their followers, especially that of the minor.

Kim Kardashian’s daughter wearing heels at 8 years old

According to the web portal Tiempo X, in the photographs shared by InstagramKim and North can be seen dressed in outfits very similar. The 8-year-old posed in jeans and a short-sleeved top, and 2-inch black heels.

For her part, Pete Davidson’s girlfriend wore a top with long sleeves, tight boot pants, with stiletto heels and her blonde hair loose. The businesswoman He commented in the caption of his publication: “The best date of all”, accompanied by a black heart emoji.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that North poses in heels, because since she was much smaller, the eldest of Kanye and Kim’s children wore high-end footwear, even on one occasion she was caught wearing boots Balenciagavalued at $1,700.

And although you can see the great love that exists between Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, many of her followers did not overlook the fact that North wore heels when she was barely 8 years old.

User reviews for North heels

A few minutes after the photos were shared, it was enough for users to criticize Kanye West’s ex-wife for the outfit from her daughter.

“Wow Kim is not measured with her children, how is she going to let her wear heels”, “how irresponsible of Kim to put heels on an 8-year-old girl”, “I loved her look, but I don’t see appropriate heels for a girl” , and “Kim you should take more care of your daughter”, were some of the criticisms that users commented on.

Since she was born, the 8-year-old girl has always worn a luxurious style, but little by little she is changing and adapting her tastes, which are generally looks in black and dark tones, but without leaving aside the elegance and style that she inherited from her mother. (AND)

