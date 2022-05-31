The couple style of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: from blonde hairstyles combined with the Met Gala Glam

Ads

Just like their romance, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s dating style is heating up! Lovebirds are making their affection known with trendy moments on and off the red carpet.

In what appears to be an attempt to claim the title of the most chic couple, the comedian ditched his brown braids for platinum ones to pair them with his woman’s bleach blonde. In May 2022, Davidson was seen outside Kardashian’s Calabasas office wearing a shower cap that covered freshly dyed hair. Kardashian was nearby, letting his silver mane flow in the wind as he posed in Skims for a photo shoot.

Days earlier, Davidson showed off his fresh look in a series of videos that the selfish author shared on his Instagram story. The two couldn’t keep their hands off of each other, performing in ensembles of coordinating blacks as they shared a kiss in front of the camera. The Kardashian star and actor sported their blonde makeovers again as they were spotted in casual but parallel ensembles on their way to London. The mom of four opted for a Balenciaga hoodie and pantaboots while the New York native wore a black padded jacket and dark jeans.

The pair’s matching hair comes after Kardashian first unveiled her blonde look at the 2022 Met Gala. That night, the founder of KKW Beauty stepped up the famous steps in Marilyn Monroe’s crystal-embellished Jean Louis gown, the same look the late star wore to sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962. Davidson sported a classy black and white suite from Dior and added a custom diamond-set brooch by Or & Elle, which blended seamlessly with Kardashian’s glittering ensemble.

A month earlier, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the King of Staten Island star made their red carpet debut at the 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C. For the big day, Kardashian wore a sparkling dress by Balenciaga and Davidson opted for a black dress, sunglasses and Vans. The standing star got dressed again to accompany the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model at the first event for Hulu’s The Kardashians. Davidson looked cool in California in a T-shirt, blazer and pants while Kardashian wore a tight, metallic bustier dress.

Off-duty style, however, seems to be the couple’s happy place. While Kardashian always enjoys a glamorous moment, she revels in the ease of their relationship.

“We were driving in a car yesterday and I, like, looked at him and said, ‘Thanks.’ And he was like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘To run errands with me, like, it’s so much fun, like, going on a doctor’s appointment or going to the dentist and just running errands. I’m having so much fun, ”Kardashian told Hoda Kotb in an April 2022 interview.

Kardashian and Davidson began dating in October 2021 after the People’s Choice Award winner debuted as a Saturday Night Live host. Their romance came after Kardashian filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in February last year. Together, Kardashian and West are parents of daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

Keep scrolling for more Kardashian and Davidson trendy moments!

