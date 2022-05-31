the controversial joke that Chris Rock made about the alleged lies of the actress

This confrontation, which has been followed by millions of people around the world, would have affected the artistic career of both, since Johnny Depp was kicked out of movies Pirates of the Caribbean Y fantastic animals while Amber Heard’s screen time on Aquaman 2 was drastically reduced.

The defamation legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has become one of the most media trials in Hollywood history due to the incidents carried out by both during their marriage.

The impact of this trial has been so great that several celebrities have given their opinion on this legal battle for defamation, which has Johnny Depp and Amber Heard facing each other. since last April 11.

In this opportunity, Chris Rockwho was attacked by Will Smith in the middle of the Oscar Awards ceremony, spoke about it and talked about the incidents revealed by both artists.

Despite the controversy caused by the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock, the comedian has benefited from this slap in the face and tickets for his comedy shows have sold out.

During his most recent presentation in London, Chris Rock surprised the audience by talking about the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber and mocked the actress, who is accused of defaming her ex-husband.

“Believe all women, believe all women, except Amber Heard,” Rock said with a laugh.

Also the comedian joked about one of the most controversial incidents between the couple: the revelation that Amber Heard would have defecated on Johnny Depp’s bed after a discussion.

“Once you fuck in someone’s bed, you’re just guilty of everything. What is happening there? wow. And they had a relationship after that, ”Chris Rock mentioned in his Show.

this incident was revealed in the trial between the two and, according to the testimony of one of Depp’s bodyguards, the actress would have confessed that everything was “a bad joke that went wrong.”

However, during her last statements on the stand, Amber Heard blamed the actor’s dogs for this incident by establishing that they were responsible for leaving feces in his bed.