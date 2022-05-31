The cinema and the infernal world of addictions – Come and see

The desperation with which Chano Charpentier’s mother called for a change in the legislation that would allow her to intern the singer against his will, made many people who ignore everything in the world of addictions turn their eyes on the subject and film productions who have tried to show something of that hell.

A classic is “When a Man Loves a Woman” in which Alice Green (Meg Ryan) lives in what, at first glance, seems like a perfect family. But appearances are deceiving, her husband hides an alcohol problem, and she ignores its true seriousness.

/Home Embedded Code/ /End Embed Code/

The film shows how addiction affects the relational health of the family. As loved ones they care about our problems, and how family ties can help heal us or otherwise make the situation worse.

/Home Embedded Code/ /End Embed Code/

“28 Days” (2000), by Betty Thomas

Gwen Cummings (Sandra Bullock) has a serious drinking problem. So serious that, going drunk to her sister’s wedding and ruining it, she decides to get into her boyfriend’s car, without anyone being surprised, she crashes it into a family home.

Before putting her in jail, she manages to be admitted to a rehabilitation center to treat her problem, although she considers that it is something unnecessary, only for people lost in life.

There he will meet addicts to other substances, he will become aware of his problems and see how cruel these types of problems are, especially with a girl he meets there and who becomes almost like his sister.

It is a very inspiring film, in which the great effort that those who have just come out of rehabilitation must make understandable. Returning to the environment in which the addiction was acquired runs the risk of relapse.

/Home Embedded Code/ /End Embed Code/

“Thanks for Sharing” (2012), by Stuart Blumberg

This film talks, above all, about sex addiction. Three people, who see how their problem is sinking their lives, decide to sign up for a program to get ahead.

Like typical programs of this type, this one consists of several steps that allow you to reach the final goal: overcoming sex addiction. In addition to testing their will, along the way they will begin to maintain a great friendship.

Leaving Las Vegas (1995) Directed by Mike Figgis

Writer Ben Sanderson (Nicolas Cage) is an alcoholic. His addiction, far from causing him calm and peace when they are very stressed, makes him immerse himself in a spiral of self-destruction.

Tired of everything, he decides to put an end to everything by going to Las Vegas. However, there he will meet a prostitute, with whom he will maintain an intimate relationship where they both understand each other, but addictions can be stronger than their love.

This film shows how alcohol addiction is one of the main causes of suicide in people who end up doing it. In addition, it shows how this substance, totally legal and widely accepted in our society, leads to physical, cognitive and emotional deterioration.