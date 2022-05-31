The best action sequences performed by Tom Cruise

We know that Tom Cruise does not let others do his action choreography and we bring you the best in his history as a lover of danger and adrenaline.

No one can blame Tom Cruise something about the action scenes in the Mission Impossible franchise, Jack Reacher, Top Gun, Oblivion or The Mummy because they run on their own without much help, sometimes none, from his stunt doubles. He’s a scary guy for the studios he works with for having their million-dollar star dangling from skyscrapers, helicopters or wires that put him in harm’s way. We bring together what we believe are the best stunts and scenes performed in his movies, obviously giving full credit to him as the enforcer, as well as the supervisors working to ensure his safety. In fact, being her security supervisor, choreographer, or engineer must be one of the riskiest jobs in all of Hollywood. In other words, imagine being the technician or staff that causes a severe injury to Tom Cruise. He would be dead in life!

‘Mission Impossible’

The legend began here Tom Cruise as Agent Ethan Hunt, in Mission Impossiblespecifically in the scene where descends, helped by a cable, dodging lasers and alarms to steal the CIA hard drive. It was the first sequence he did on his own account and, as if it were the addiction to tattooing, he became a lover of danger and adrenaline.

‘Mission Impossible 2’

For this scene from Mission: Impossible 2, with Tom Cruise hanging from a mountain, insert Limp Bizkit’s melody, “Take a Look Around” to set the mood. The climb was real and supported by cables that protected the actor from death by falling off the cliff at Dead Horse Point, Utah. It is one of the few scenes that he was helped by his then stunt double Keith Campbell.

‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol introduced us to Tom Cruise hanging from the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, in the United Arab Emirates. Helped by a crane, cables, harnesses, glasses, gloves, he swung out of 26+ windows from the 130th floor while a helicopter filmed the scene. And he didn’t come out clean, Tom had trouble with his cable lock, it cut off his circulation and he had to rush the final take so he wouldn’t have some kind of blackout.

‘The last Samurai’

Away from the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Last Samurai is one of the most memorable films of Tom Cruisethat required him to learn to fight with katanas, maneuver them, ride a horse and to have respect for the true martial artists who taught him and confronted him to make this epic film. Fortunately, Hiroyuki Sanada, his co-star in the film, he knew how to save his skin when a mechanical horse failed and was about to decapitate him with a sword. “The staff just stared, hoping that because my mechanism didn’t stop, my punch would take Tom’s head off,” Sanada narrated to Looper.

‘Jack Reacher: No Return’

One of the actresses who can see how amazing it is Tom Cruise performing his action scenes is Cobie Smulders, the actor’s co-star in Jack Reacher: No Return, who he got out of a patrol car, where they both acted out a chase, with a marvelous face and shouting “that was magnificent!” Then Tom arrives to hug her, with him at the wheel there is nothing to fear. #FriendshipGoals

‘The Mummy’

Tom Cruise He is so fanatic that he set up his staff of The Mummy in a plane that made a brief free fall, of 22 seconds, to put the passengers in zero gravity and filming an accident scene that they repeated more than 60 times. Everyone was protected by harnesses, yet almost all the staff were throwing up.

‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’

If anyone is cured of fear, it is the director Christopher McQuarrie, because to think that his star, Tom Cruisewould drown in a pool after more than five minutes without drawing air, in Mission Impossible: Repercussion, he saw it cling with all his life to a plane starting takeoff. The stunt went viral when behind-the-scenes footage was released, where we see it in full flight and with all the nails well nailed into the bird.

‘Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation’

He trained his lungs for months to be able to hold his breath for six minutes underwater and thus be able to perform on their own one of the most distressing sequences in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation. Director Christopher McQuarrie He was the one who experienced the most anxiety and fear when he saw his star at the limit of oxygen. But Tom Cruise, apparently, has no limits.

‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’

TMZ got the video of the crash from Tom Cruise jumping from one building to another and not being able to complete the journey in Impossible Mission: Fallout. The portal reported that crashed squarely into the concrete wall, took the ribs and repeated as if nothing had happened. What are you made of!?