The actress who would be Lucy Gray in the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’, and she is not black

The prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’ is taking shape in recent weeks after his first breakthrough last april at CinemaCon. ‘Ballad of songbirds and snakes’ will continue, retrospectively, the phenomenon that was the four previous installments starring Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson.

The official announcement of the film’s development was followed the news of the actor who will give life to the young Coriolanus Snow27-year-old Englishman Tom Blyth.

And now, this performer could be joined Rachel Zeglerthe star of ‘West Side Story’ and the next snow white. The actress has given free rein to the rumors after posting a tweet that fans have directly related to Lucy Gray Bairda main character in the novel by Suzanne Collins.

The most attentive have warned that the words chosen by Zegler is a acrostic forming the name ‘Lucy Gray Baird’. The original version of the tweet is “Listen up… Can y’all grow restfully? Are you becoming an individual resting decisively?” The message, totally cryptic at first, triggered the theories until the most attentive discovered the wink.

His participation in the film has not yet been confirmed, although it has also transcended several ‘likes’ to publications about his professional future. “It’s official. I have no idea what your next move is,” said one user, to which the 21-year-old actress replied, “I’ve reached my peak.”





Rachel Zegler at the Oscars 2022 | Getty



Who is Lucy Gray Baird, the possible role of Rachel Zegler?

If the rumors are true, Zegler will play the lead Lucy Gray Baird, the female tribute from District 12 at the 10th Hamb Gamesre that were organized in Panem. His mentor was Coriolanus Snow and the books describe her as a person confident, cheeky and charismatic.

One of Lucy’s most important traits is her beautiful singing voice, something in which she agrees with Rachel Zegler. Although she, on the other hand, she is also described as a black person, something that would clash with the choice of the actress since she is Latina.

The story will be set decades before the events of the Jennifer Lawrence movies.

The prequel is scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023whose synopsis tells us the life of young Snow and his rise to power being a person of little relevance until then in the Capitol.

