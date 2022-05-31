The 12 most luxurious cars of Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone, veteran Hollywood reference since his performance as Rocky Balboa, Rambo among other film successes, throughout his career has accumulated incredible luxury cars, sports cars and more that we show you below. Keep reading…

May 31, 2022 5:44 p.m.

Sylvester Stallone is an icon of cinema in Hollywood and the world, remembered for his extraordinary performance as Rocky BalboaRambo among other characters who left their mark on the film industry, moving the public that to date is still enthusiastic about their films.

The heritage of the actor is amazing, exceeding 450 million dollars plus a whole compendium of properties, current projects and businesses that are adding to his fortune to continue acquiring more luxury cars, a detail that is his passion after acting, models that we present to you in this unmissable note.

1. Bugatti Veyron

the awesome Bugatti Veyron in black, worth more than a million dollars, it is one of the fastest supercars of its kind, it offers a maximum speed of 408km/h, more than 1000hp and goes from 0 to 100 in less than 3 seconds, providing a stupendous efficiency at the same time as elegant, without losing the speed that characterizes it, becoming one of the fastest in the automotive world.

2. Mercedes-Benz G63

about the fancy Mercedes-Benz G63has a striking image on par with being an incredible off-roader with maximum torque of 850Nm, power of 585 CV / 430 kW, V8 Biturbo 4.0 engine with 585 horsepower plus an impeccable, comfortable and spacious interior that allows you to enjoy an impressive experience. .

3. Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

When it comes to speed, we talk about Ferrari 612 Scagliettiwhich offers a 5.75L 65° V12, a six-speed automatic transmission, a top speed of 320km/h and a fascinating environment of advanced technology, which simply encourages you to continue driving under the ample comfort expected by its occupants, with elegant design to go to measure on the road.

4. Camaro Custom SS

A distinguished like few, the Camaro Custom SS that hides the 6.2 L LT1 V8 engine, boosting 455 horsepower, 8-speed automatic transmission traveling from 0 to 60 in just 4.0 seconds, plus the unique performance that a vehicle like this can achieve together with its impact design.

5.Cadillac Escalade

The great Cadillac Escalade ESV, it looks like a custom limousine inside in the style of a sophisticated mobile office that offers folding seats, flat screen TVs, refrigerator, 6.2L V8 engine with a ceiling speed of 180km/h. For a price of 350 thousand dollars, this luxury automotive beauty was sold, although the reviews make it clear that it was one of the actor’s most prized transports.

6. High Boy Hot Rod 1932

the classic special 1932 High Boy Hot Rodwith a presence like a movie, is powered by a Chevy V8 400 ci engine plus a visual distinction that never fails to attract attention, offering a five-speed transmission and unique performance that continues to generate interest to date, with a classic air for those who surround him before the robust, but simple bodywork.

7.Mercedes SL65

The automotive beauty of mercedes sl65provides a maximum power of 612 hp at 4800 rpm through a 5-speed automatic transmission, to travel in luxury with the addition of a ceiling speed of 250 km / h plus acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 4 seconds, being promising for any driver who wants the cutting edge.

8. Bentley Continental GTC

Hard to ignore, the Bentley Continental GTC It is another option that is very popular with the actor, enjoying a 6.0 L 12-cylinder W engine with double turbocharger and 560 hp plus a top speed that reaches 335 km/h, effective transportation like never before with the convertible advantage that further characterizes its state-of-the-art technology.

9. Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Mansory

The Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Mansory It is a luxury par excellence on the road, reaching 340 km/h in maximum speed, hiding a V12 6.0 engine with a power of 720 CV, plus 92 Nm, with incomparable performance that honors one of the most powerful brands on the track. with the plus of ergonomic seats to enjoy comfortably.

10. Mercedes Class E63 AMG

Quintessential for any car enthusiast, the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG It offers a V8 engine, maximum torque of 850 Nm / 2,500 rpm, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, nine-speed automatic transmission plus a maximum speed of 300 km/h in order to carry the ideal transport without limits.

11. Custom Mustang GT

The custom mustang gt It has a 5.0-liter V8 engine reaching a maximum speed of 250 kilometers per hour, in all its imposing bodywork that does not lose its reputation for bringing the ideal performance to live an unforgettable ride, plus the comfortable interior that is not lost sight of with high performance. on going.

12. Corvettes 1968

With respect to 1968 Corvettesis one of the best sports vehicles of its time and currently with its advanced modifications, traveling with a 5.7-liter V8 engine, 205 HP and a range of 278 km/h which can increase depending on the changes that are appropriate to the vehicle. , plus efficiency for two passengers who benefit from a spectacular model.