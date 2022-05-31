Tarantino returns to bookstores: announces new book by the end of 2022

It is not enough for him to be one of the most outstanding American filmmakers of recent decades. Quentin Taratino has just announced a new book, with a release date already scheduled: October 25, 2022 through the giant HarperCollins.

The volume will be called Cinema Speculation, will be about film history, in which explore and analyze iconic films from the 70s. The cinema that formed him as a filmmaker.

“This book is as intellectually rigorous and insightful as it is joyous and entertaining,” the publisher says on its website. At once film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and a wonderful personal story, it’s all written in a singular voice immediately recognizable as (Tarantino’s) and with the rare perspective on cinema possible only from one of the greatest practitioners of the genre. art form ever.”

This book succeeds the one published in 2021, the novelization of his film once upon a time in hollywood, via Reservoir Books, where he extended the universe of the story. At the same time, in early 2022 he confirmed that he wrote a spin-off of this novel called The Man Who Would Be McQueen: The Films Of Rick Dalton. This book would focus on the character Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. It chronicles the life of Dalton and a guide to his career until the character’s retirement in 1988.

Tarantino, speaking to the Empire podcast, said of this book: “It probably needs to be improved a little bit, but the body fully exists… I think there’s a limited audience, but everyone who likes Rick, and cares about Rick, and they’re interested in Rick’s trajectory and now they’ve gotten involved in my Hollywood alternate history…well, this takes Hollywood alternate history to the bitter end.”