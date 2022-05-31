Streaming in June: Final of Peaky Blinders and the new Assayas, among the highlights – Culture

2022 reaches the halfway point and, with it, the platforms begin to launch their biggest bets for this year, such as the third season of “The Boys”, on Amazon Prime, or “Ms. Marvel” and “Obi- Wan Kenobi”, from the star franchises of Disney +. From OPINION we recommend the highlights of the main streaming services for June, led by the end of “Peaky Blinders” and the arrival of the miniseries “Irma Vep” by Frenchman Oliver Assayas on HBO Max.

NETFLIX

– “Hustle” (June 8). The film seems to be part of the “serious movies” made by Adam Sandler, who plays a talent scout who finds an ideal player abroad. Coming from American indie cinema, having premiered his short films on stages such as Sundance or the Tribeca Film Festival, the young director Jeremiah Zagar faces his first experience with a project with a considerable budget in his second feature film.

– “Peaky Blinders”, sixth season (June 10). The classy British gangster epic comes to an end after nearly 10 years on the air and with a story spanning over 30 years. After having seen its end at the end of February at the BCC in the UK, the final point of the series can be seen this month in the rest of the world.

– “Spiderhead” (June 17). After being Thor, actor Chris Hemsworth seems to have his career as well on the way. tough guy in suspense and action films. He already did it in the two parts of “Rescue Mission” and now “Spiderhead” arrives in June, which combines suspense and science fiction, and is also directed by Joseph Kosinski, the man behind the acclaimed “Top Gun: Maverick” and who has already had several attempts with the genre in “Tron” or “Oblivion”.

– “The Umbrella Academy”, third season (June 21). Based on the Dark Horse comics, written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, the series tells the story of a group of young people with powers who were born at the same time and on the same day. They all meet at the Umbrella Academy, where their father teaches them to fight to stop the forces of evil in different places and periods of history.

HBO MAX

– “Irma Vep” (June 5). French filmmaker Oliver Assayas lands on streaming with a miniseries remake of his own film, which catapulted him to fame at the Cannes Film Festival. Precisely on this year’s Croisette, he presented the three of the eight episodes that make up this series, starring Aliocia Vikander, an actress at a delicate moment in her career who undertakes the filming of a new version of “Les vampires”, by Louis Feuillade , and that in the process verifies how the line that separates reality and fiction begins to dissolve.

– “Westworld”, fourth season (June 27). After the humans have been freed from the subjugation of the machines, the fantastic world of dystopia and science fiction promises nine disturbing stories.

AMAZON PRIME

– “The Boys”, third season (June 3). New episodes for the unbridled series of antiheroes that, this time, promise more blood, violence and, if the rumors are true, the most controversial and disturbing chapter of the entire series.

– “After Lucia” (June 10). Film director Michel Franco (in the public eye for his controversial “New Order”) triumphed in the parallel section of Cannes, Un Certain Regard in 2012, thanks to this drama. It tells of the arrival of young Alejandra in the capital Mexico City, trying to change her life after the death of her mother. In the big city she will begin to have problems with her classmates at her new school.

Disney+

– “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (every Friday). Having premiered last week, the six-episode miniseries will come to an end in June, in a spin-off that has surprised critics and audiences alike for its quality and old spirit of the Star Wars universe.

– Ms. Marvel (June 8). Disney+ decides to adapt the successful stage in the Ms. Marvel comics by screenwriter Willow Wilson and cartoonist Adrian Alphona from 2013, in which they found in the young Kamala Khan, the first Muslim superhero, a new badge for the Marvel label.