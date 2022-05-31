“Stranger Things” actor Joe Keery and “It Follows” actress Maika Monroe have a time relationship

Ads

So happy together. Joe Keery and Maika Monroe have been in a relationship since 2017, the same year they made their red carpet debut at the second season premiere of Stranger Things.

Although the couple are relatively private about their relationship, they have participated in numerous awards and premieres together over the years. According to a 2021 GQ profile on the Stranger Things actor, Keery met Monroe at a party in Los Angeles.

The Massachusetts native told GQ that the gold necklace she always wears was a gift from the It Follows actress. “I found it while we were traveling, and then it broke. He had me do it again for Christmas, ”she said. Although he joked that he sometimes worries that the necklace is haunted, the actor and musician admitted, “Things have been pretty good for me, so I can’t tell.”

Monroe and Keery both appeared in the 2018 film After Everything. Monroe plays Mia, who begins a relationship with Elliot (Jeremy Allen White) shortly after he is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. Before Mia meets Elliot, she goes on a bad date on Tinder with a guy named Chris, played by Keery. The film also stars Sasha Lane, Dean Winters and Marisa Tomei.

Before meeting the Molly’s Game actor, Monroe had previously been linked to her Independence Day: Resurgence co-star Liam Hemsworth. In 2015, an eyewitness told Us Weekly that the couple felt comfortable at a 4th of July party hosted by director Roland Emmerich. “Her hand was on her butt as she was grinding it and they were making out at the bar,” the source said. “Liam was draped over her. He was so PDA and cheeky!

An insider close to Monroe told us at the time that the 5th Wave actress and Hemsworth “weren’t official but their chemistry is ridiculous!” In a November 2015 interview with Men’s Health & Fitness, Hemsworth talked about the challenges of dating after her 2013 split from Miley Cyrus. “Dating is really difficult. I travel constantly and don’t go out to clubs or anything like that. I have a small group of friends in my life, but I hardly ever meet anyone again. It’s hard to be in a relationship in this industry, even if not to the point where it makes me depressed, ”she told the outlet.

Monroe also sparked rumors about dating Taylor Lautner, an ex of Twilight, after they were spotted together at a Dodgers game in 2013. In 2016, she was photographed holding hands with Narcos actor Boyd Holbrook in West Hollywood.

Past adventures and dating rumors aside, Monroe and Keery are doing great. Scroll down for a timeline of their relationship:

Ads