Start the week with this free backwards compatible game
If you want to keep growing your game library, my advice is to drop by Generation Xbox every week. In this house we notify you of the most important news in the form of offers and free games or DLC that you can find in the Microsoft Store or directly from the Xbox.
Today we bring one more, simple, but it is one of those great classics that you cannot miss. This is Space Invaders: IG. Brought to life by Square Enix and part of the Xbox Backwards Compatible Games program, this hotfix is free for a limited time.
Space Invaders IG: Free in Games with Gold
This promo is available for a limited time thanks to Games with Gold, so you must have an active subscription to the service or, failing that, to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which already adds this option. Also you keep this game forever if you claim it now. Don’t think about it too much.
I remind you that you can download it from this same link, but if it asks you to change the region, say no. Of course you must enter with your account logged into the Microsoft Store
Space Invaders, the game that has defined video games for generations, is now back with a new twist! The game starts out like the typical original classic, but the more you play, the more it evolves. Unlock new levels, power-ups and features. The entire game features a total of 143 levels in both Normal and Challenge modes and you’ll even be able to play unique screens generated depending on the music you have saved on your console.