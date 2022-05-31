Start the week with this free backwards compatible game

If you want to keep growing your game library, my advice is to drop by Generation Xbox every week. In this house we notify you of the most important news in the form of offers and free games or DLC that you can find in the Microsoft Store or directly from the Xbox.

Today we bring one more, simple, but it is one of those great classics that you cannot miss. This is Space Invaders: IG. Brought to life by Square Enix and part of the Xbox Backwards Compatible Games program, this hotfix is ​​free for a limited time.

Space Invaders IG: Free in Games with Gold

This promo is available for a limited time thanks to Games with Gold, so you must have an active subscription to the service or, failing that, to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which already adds this option. Also you keep this game forever if you claim it now. Don’t think about it too much.

I remind you that you can download it from this same link, but if it asks you to change the region, say no. Of course you must enter with your account logged into the Microsoft Store