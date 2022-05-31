Stars who played Disney characters in live-action movies: Emma Stone, Lily James and others

Ads

Part of… our world? In recent years, Disney has worked tirelessly to bring its classic animated films back to the screen via live-action adaptations. This is extremely exciting for Disney fanatics, as well as fans of some celebrities who have been lucky enough to take on the iconic characters.

A relatively unknown star at the time, Lily James played the role of Cinderella in Disney’s 2015 live-action adaptation of the 1950 film. Dressed in the princess’s signature blue dress and blonde curls, Mamma Mia! The Here We Go Again star danced the night away with Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden, who was cast as her Prince Charming.

Stars like Cate Blanchett and Helena Bonham Carter also joined the film as Lady Tremaine (aka Cinderella’s evil stepmother) and fairy godmother, respectively.

The next star to don her princess dress was Emma Watson, who was perfectly cast to play Beauty and the Beast’s Belle in the 2017 film. Along with Josh Gad (LeFou), Luke Evans (Gaston) and Dan Stevens ( unrecognizable as the Beast), the Harry Potter star played the intelligent and sweet protagonist.

Unlike the 1991 animation, 2017 Belle was not wearing a corset. The princess was also given a career of her own, a feminist update for which we have in part to thank the UK native.

“In the animated film, his father is the inventor, and we actually co-opted him for Belle,” Watson told Entertainment Weekly in November 2016. “I was like, ‘Well, there was never much information or details about the beginning of the story as to why Belle didn’t fit in, other than the fact that she liked the books. Besides, what is she doing with her time with her? ‘ So, we created a backstory for her, which is that she had invented some kind of washing machine so that instead of doing laundry, she could sit down and use that time to read. So, yes, we made Belle an inventor.

There are characters besides the princesses who deserve a new background story, though! Stars who have played the role of Disney villains include Angelina Jolie, who brought empathy to the story of the Sleeping Beauty villain Maleficent in the eponymous franchise, and Emma Stone, who played a young Cruella de Vil in 2021’s Cruella.



